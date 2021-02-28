Kambwili NDC ‘suspends’ Akafumba, 4 others

CHISHIMBA Kambwili and 29 other members of the National Democratic Congress’ central committee yesterday suspended Josephs Akafumba, secretary general Bridget Atanga, and Roan MP Joseph Chishala over an illegal press conference that announced his expulsion from the party.

The NDC expelled Kambwili from the party after he rejected to be part of the announced UPND Alliance.

Akafumba assumed the party’s presidency to be deputised Edward Mumbi, who was Kambwili’s spokesperson.

But Kambwili dismissed the action against him and instead called for a central committee meeting in Luanshya where it was resolved to suspend the Akafumba team.

Kambwili said 30 members of the national governance committee sat to deliberate the way forward.

He explained that 22 officials are needed to make a quorum.

Kambwili said all 30 members of the NDC central committee rejected the terms of the alliance.

“Now coming to my colleagues, brother Afakumba, my mother Mrs Atanga, Fredrick Membe, Fr Luonde, Professor Atanga, I hold you in very high esteem. I respect all of you. By the way I am younger than all of you…” he said.

He told Akafumba, Atanga, and others that he was not fighting them but asked them to do the correct thing.

He said the thing of going to court arguing he was not elected, as president would not do.

Kambwili quoted the party constitution saying the national governing council or its original office bearers could appoint a president until one is elected at the national congress.

“I Chishimka Kambwili was appointed by the National Governing Council in accordance with Article 24(3), so the claim that you have taken to court that I was not elected is baseless and devoid of any legal support,” he said.

He explained that the NDC constitution provides for a two-thirds majority in appointing and disappointing a president.

“Now mwe mwaikele five ati mwantamfya, are you two-thirds?” he asked.

Kambwili also dismissed Atanga’s statement that he had no power to call for a central committee meeting, saying the constitution indicates that the President in consultation with secretariat convenes meetings.

He advised Akafumba and team not to waste the court’s time because they had not failed to resolve anything.

He advised them to go and join UPND if they want to.

Kambwili then proceeded to read resolutions of the meeting.

“All though who were involved in that illegal press conference have been suspected with immediate effect and we are going to write to each individual going by provisions of the constitution,” he said.

The five were given 10 days within which to exculpate themselves.

Kambwili said he was not power hungry and that he was not looking to be Republican president today.

He said he was not looking to be president through illegitimate means.

Kambwili indicate that he would accept any alliance where he had a role not necessarily president.

He also announced that the NDC had pulled out of the alliance.

“I am extremely disappointed that some of our brothers in the NDC have decided to take a destructive route other than building our beloved party. We were given the mandate by the people through the national governing council to go and negotiate terms and also how we were going to operate as an alliance. We started these meetings three years ago,” he said.

“And when I said last week that the issue of the alliance is 99.01 per cent done, there were only three sticking issues that were left. We agreed on almost everything although the last meeting which I did not attend, I assigned my vice-president, the secretary general and two or three members of the national governing council to go and represent us and the mandate we gave them was that we needed to go in the alliance as ‘NDC in an alliance with other political parties’. For the past three years, the sticking points have been that first and foremost, we were deliberating on the name, what was the alliance going to be called?”

Kambwili disclosed that the UPND had suggested for the alliance to be called the UPND Alliance but he asked them “UPND Alliance, alliance with who?”

He said he suggested formulation of a new name altogether either by maintaining opposition alliance as a legal entity or call it North, East, West, South Alliance to encompass the issue of tribalism that had engulfed Zambia’s political scene where the UPND was regarded as a South, North Western party and any political party that is a breakaway from the PF was referred to as Northern party.

He explained that his argument was that a North, East, West, South Alliance would deal with the issue of tribalism.

He also said he proposed that it could also be called as a Rainbow Alliance after the Kenyan version.

“Our friends rejected all this saying it should just be called UPND Alliance. We put our foot down. At that time we were in tandem with my brother who I respect very much up to today. Even our secretary general Madam Atanga, who I still call my mother…yesterday I saw Mrs Atanga saying I called her fluffy dog. Let me say this: when I said this war that our colleagues have started is like a fluffy biting a lion; that was a figure of speech. I used that figuratively implying that a giant cannot be fought by a midget and I did not refer to anybody,” he explained.

He apologised to Atanga if she felt he referred to her as fluffy.

Kambwili the issue at hand was not about who would finish who but about Zambians.

He said he does not understand how Akafumba and Atanga had now started attacking his personal integrity and taking him to court.

Kambwili explained that in others meetings, late James Lukuku suggested for the alliance to be called UPNDC after the two big political parties UPND and NDC.

“I agreed, we agreed as a party. Our friends refused, we adjourned that meeting,” he said.

“The following meeting, my elder brother said ‘if you don’t want to be called UPND alliance, then us we are withdrawing the running mate from giving it to any member of the alliance. And by the way, in the other meeting we had agreed that I was going to be the running mate and we agreed. I have never at any time felt like being the president of the alliance when my elder brother president HH has been trying to be president five times. I would be very unreasonable, extremely unreasonable. I said you are older than me, you’ve been trying at this thing, I’ve just come out as minister, be the president and I will be the running mate so that we can help each other.”

Kambwili said his argument was that people would believe in them if they saw that he from the north and Hichilema from the south had combined forces.

He said the UPND had accepted the UPNDC name.

He said the only issues that remained was either legalising the UPNDC for members of both parties to have a sense of ownership of the vehicle and to field candidates on UPNDC ticket.

He said the UPND once again rejected the arrangement, suggesting that all MPs should file on the UPND.

“When we insisted that we are not going to accept our members to file as MPs on the UPND [saying] if we don’t legalise UPNDC, then we can field president and running mate on UPNDC and each individual party must have a portion of MPs in the alliance. And my suggestion was that to end this tribalism, what we should do is we should not give ourselves regions. We should not say NDC should field in Copperbelt, Northern, Luapula, Muchinga and Eastern. What we suggested as NDC was that we are going to have a mixture. For instance, if we go to Northern Province, we go to Mporokoso, we say Mporokoso will be UPND from the MP to councillors; Kasama, NDC and all councilors and MPs, Lubanseshi UPND, in other constituencies NDC. And our suggestion was that out of 100 per cent seats, we are only asking for 40 per cent as NDC and you the larger political party gets 60 per cent, they refused,” he said.

He explained that they reduce their demands to 30 per cent.

Kambwili said the UPND agreed but suggested that the 30 per cent should file on UPND ticket while maintaining their NDC membership.

“I want the nation to listen so that they are not misled. I said what legal provision are you using? In parliament when you stand as UPND, you belong to the UPND. When you stand as NDC, that is the only time you belong to NDC,” he explained.

Kambwili also wondered if the NDC was going to accept that their only MP should be swallowed by the UPND.

“My brother [Hichilema] said if you don’t want then I am going to withdraw the running mate and give it to one of my people and I said do it now, I don’t mind, I am not here to be treated like a small boy, or to be treated like we are pleading with you, let’s treat one another as partners, not even equal partners because we have given you 70 per cent, we have 30 per cent but even that 30 per cent should be respected,” Kambwili explained.

He said he told Hichilema that if he does not agree to the arrangement then they did not have agreement.

Kambwili said the NDC central committee refused to be swallowed by UPND by allowing its members to run on the UPND ticket.

He gave an example where ULP members were swallowed up into PF in 2006.

He said he would be extremely naïve to accept a similar arrangement.

“I am not against the alliance but we are against an alliance where we are treat as young brother, big brother, an alliance where our party will not be respected and that we should turn NDC to pure UPND, that we purely reject,” said Kambwili.