Kambwili U-turn on UPND alliance shocks NDC women

NDC Lusaka Province chairlady Maureen Sense says the women’s league is shocked by the U-turn of their former leader Chishimba Kambwili over the UPND alliance on account of the new name.

In a statement yesterday, Sense recalled that it was Kambwili who brokered the NDC association with the UPND three years ago and the change of heart was preposterous.

She however said NDC Lusaka Province women’s league supports the decision made by their leaders to remain resolute with the UPND Alliance.

“We have waited too long and time has come to join forces with progressive political parties to liberate Zambian. We the NDC Lusaka Province women league support the decision on joining the UPND Alliance because our leaders among them CK led us on this path. We will not be serving Zambians by abandoning this cause which has taken us two years to nature,” Sense said.

Sense wondered why a leader would want to forego a project that he said was 99.9 per cent complete just because of a name that was voted for by the majority.

She recalled that Kambwili had been telling the party leadership that he would be a running mate to the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Sense said the women had refused to be taken back to PF, the party which was at the centre of people’s misery.

“We were taken to the alliance by Mr CK 3yrs ago and we have been asking him the progress. Mr CK clearly stated that he will be the running mate to HH and that we needed to continue mobilising the party as a women league. He has on many platforms spoken that 99.9 percent was already done and today he can’t change his mind all of a sudden. Why does he want to go to PF? Why should he hate HH now?” Sense said.

She added that the women’s league leaders would not be swayed, especially that Kambwili has never responded to their provincial petition to state what direction the party was going ahead of the August elections.

“We the women are the ones that suffer a lot at the expense of bad leadership from men and this time we need to unite to kick out PF on August 12. I urge my women leadership in Lusaka Province to ensure we work in coalition with UPND Alliance for our victory. Those who want to remain with Mr CK go well. Yours in party service,” said Sense.

The NDC last week expelled Kambwili from the party and his vice-president Josephs Akafumba assumed leadership of the party.

However, Kambwili has rejected his ejection and promised to issue a comprehensive statement yesterday after a party meeting in Luanshya.

On Friday, the NDC went to court arguing among other things that Kambwili was a convict.