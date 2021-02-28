Lusambo has let down the Lamba-Lima people, says Nsundwe

THE Lamba-Lima Royal Council has asked Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to stop attacking Jack Kalala who is pointing out the mistakes of government.

However, the council has thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing a Lamba in his cabinet.

But the LLRCZ noted with concern that Lusambo had failed to meet the council’s expectations.

LLRCZ executive chairman Josphat Nsundwe says it was shocking how Lusambo had continued to throw money around when people in his chiefdom were suffering.

“The Lamba-Lima Royal Council of Zambia wishes to thank President Edgar Lungu for appointing Hon. Bowman Lusambo who is a Lamba-Lima subject to his cabinet and by doing so the President expected him to work for the good of the Lamba-Lima people. However, the LLRCZ wishes to state that the person who needs counseling from the council of Elders as stated by Hon. Lusambo in his statement, between Hon. Lusambo and Mr. Jack Kalala is Lusambo himself who has let down the Lamba-Lima people,” said Nsundwe.

“Let Hon. Lusambo take a drive along Machiya road in Mpongwe, Fungulwe road in Lufwanyama, Chiwala road in Masaiti and see how the government has neglected the people of Lamba-Lima chiefdoms. The people if Lambaland expected Hon. Lusambo, being the only Lamba-Lima cabinet minister, to speak for the people of these areas so that they can have a bridge constructed at Kafue River along Mpongwe-Machiya road instead of attacking Mr Kalala who is pointing out the mistakes the government is making with a view of correcting them.”

Nsundwe said hospitals have no drugs yet Lusambo is busy throwing out money at people.

“The hospitals like Ndola Teaching Hospital have no drugs and people are charged K200 for one to be attended to in the theatre and maternity wings while Hon. Lusambo is busy throwing money around in markets. Hon. Lusambo, if he is a true Lamba, please, let him convince the President to improve the road infrastructure in Lambaland instead of wasting time attacking Mr Jack Kalala,” he said.

He said while he is throwing money, school learners were asked to pay for sanitisers even in his own Kabushi Constituency government schools.

“Hon. Lusambo, we the people of Lamba-Lima chiefdoms, through the LLRCZ are grateful to President Lungu for appointing you a Lamba in his cabinet and we are sure that the President expects you to fight for development of the Copperbelt rural as you are the only one we have. We therefore, wish to counsel you by telling you to engage the President so that he can bring development to the Lamba-Lima areas, which is lacking despite having a lot of natural resources which the government is busy using to develop other provinces of the country at the expense of the Copperbelt rural areas, which have abundant natural resources such as emeralds and copper,” said Nsundwe.