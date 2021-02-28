[By Simon Kabanda]

Last week in this column we looked at the question of who owns the Constitution. We observed that the question of who owns the Republican Constitution has been answered by the Constitution itself. This question has been answered in the preamble.

Last week, we looked at the opening and the closing phrases of the preamble. Today we are looking at the contents of the preamble to the current Constitution.

What is the preamble?

The preamble is the introduction to the Constitution. It is the one that sets the tone of the Constitution. It is the one that declares what the Constitution is all about.

The preamble of the 2016 amended Constitution

WE, THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA:

ACKNOWLEDGE the supremacy of God Almighty;

DECLARE the Republic a Christian Nation while upholding a person’s right to freedom of conscience, belief or religion;

UPHOLD the human rights and fundamental freedoms of every person;

COMMIT ourselves to upholding the principles of democracy and good governance;

RESOLVE to ensure that our values relating to family, morality, patriotism and justice are maintained and all functions of the State are performed in our common interest;

CONFIRM the equal worth of women and men and their right to freely participate in, determine and build a sustainable political, legal, economic and social order;

RECOGNISE AND UPHOLD the multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural character of our Nation and our right to manage our affairs and resources sustainably in a devolved system of governance;

RESOLVE that Zambia shall remain a unitary, multi-party and democratic sovereign State;

RECOGNISE AND HONOUR the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of our Nation in order to achieve liberty, justice and unity for the people of Zambia;

AND DIRECT that all State organs and State institutions abide by and respect our sovereign will;

DO HEREBY SOLEMNLY ADOPT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.

