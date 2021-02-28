We’ll do wako ni wako here in E/Province – PF official

EASTERN Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha says there has never been a productive government since independence like the current government.

And a PF Eastern Province official says President Edgar Lungu is proud of people in the region and wants everything good to be done in the area.

Addressing people in Sinda at Tiritonse Primary School ground on Friday, Lubusha reminded the people of “vast development the PF government has delivered”.

He said the country has a noble leader who doesn’t render development to only areas that support him.

“Ever since I started politics, I have never seen a president who ensures farmers get farming inputs before the onset of the rains. We have seen different developments such as roads, which President Edgar Lungu has brought. Sinda was just a stop-over area years back but under PF government, Sinda is now a town with different developments such as administration office, hospitals, schools and many more,” Lubusha said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there will never be a productive government like the government of Patriotic Front. Let’s make sure we work hard so that in August the President wins in the first round. President Lungu says he is not a President of Lusaka only or Eastern only but a President of the entire Zambia. Let’s be proud that we gave birth to a selfless leader who delivers development even in Southern Province.”

He encouraged them not to be cheated by the UPND alliance.

He called on the party to work hard and support President Lungu and the Patriotic Front.

Lubusha appealed to all party members never to engage themselves in violence but to sell the message of hope to people to win the August elections.

“Let’s go and do peaceful campaigns, we don’t want violence during elections. We want to defeat UPND alliance in a clean game,” Lubusha said.

Provincial minister Makebi Zulu reminded people of Sinda that it was because of the PF government that they were seeing all the developments in the area.

“For you to have a district and other facilities here, it’s because of PF. You used to get fertiliser from Petauke but now you get your own share; you used to receive monies with Petauke but now you have your own allocation, that is because of the love from President Edgar Lungu,” he said.

Zulu called on people to vote for the PF on the 12th August.

“So on 12th August let’s vote for Lungu. If you forget his name, just look for a boat because here (Eastern) is Lungu’s head. Are you going to lose your son who has brought development? Lungu is proud of us as he wants everything good to be done here in Eastern because Edgar wants us all to develop here in Eastern,” said Zulu

And provincial vice chairperson Gerald Zimba said Southerners have been rejecting other presidents from Levy Mwanawasa to Edgar Lungu.

He encouraged the people to go wako ni wako (vote on tribal lines).

“In 2001, Mwanawasa was rejected in Southern Province, Rupiah Banda was rejected in Southern Province, Sata was rejected in Southern Province and now Edgar Lungu is being rejected by Southerners. And here, what about you? Why do you give votes to Southerners? Even here we will do wako ni wako so that Edgar Lungu should win 100 per cent. He who rejects us in their area we will reject them too,” said Zimba, who is also area member of parliament for Chasefu.

And host Masauso Tembo assured that in Sinda, the party was intact and in full support of President Lungu.

“…Can you be educated without a President? We are talking about the President; he is building a hospital in Sheketeni, roads are being graded, the story has just started. We are going forward with President Edgar Lungu. Sinda is the bedroom of Lungu. Provincial minister, the party here in Sinda is intact, no UPND in Sinda,” claimed Tembo.

However, the Zambian constitution does not permit an individual who has twice held the office of Republican President as President Lungu has done to contest elections for a third time.

Later, Lubusha and other party officials went to greet traditional leaders in one of the classrooms where they spent about an hour.

Towards the end of the meeting there was heavy downpour but people braved it in anticipation that they would receive some money but were surprised that no money was dished out./