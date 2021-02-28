Where are PF leaders getting the money they are busy dishing out, asks Kazabu

WHY is ACC not asking PF leaders where they are getting the money they are busy dishing out, asks Luxon Kazabu.

Kazabu says it is shocking that PF leaders are getting richer than the country.

In an interview, the former Nkana PF member of parliament wondered why the ‘donations’ were not made in previous years.

“It is a rare precedent in terms of governance. Ministers and PF leaders have become dispensers of cash. We are seeing cash, materials being donated and this is only happening in a year of elections. Obviously Zambians are able to add one plus one and see that these donations are a campaign ploy, nothing else,” Kazabu said. “How come they were not made in the previous years? Most of us are shocked to see the amounts of money individuals are donating in the name of helping people. How come there could be so much amounts of money seating with individuals when institutions such as clinics and hospitals have no essential drugs, some haven’t even paracetamol. What is going on? And why is ACC not asking ‘wait a minute sir, madam where is this money coming from? Are you involved in money laundering?’ This is criminality.”

He said this style of dishing out money has only been seen under the PF government.

Kazabu further wondered as to the source of the money when retirees have not been paid.

“I want to warn Zambians that they should look out…money is hard to come by, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody is struggling to find money. Retirees have not been paid their dues, it’s unfair. We are getting to a situation where individual PF leaders are getting richer than the country. Very unusual,” said Kazabu.