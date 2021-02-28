Zesco starts mass disconnections to recover K900m owed in unsettled bills

ZESCO Limited says it will with effect from tomorrow, March 1, begin a countrywide mass disconnection exercise of all defaulting postpaid customers with unsettled electricity bills of more than 30 days.

Public relations manager Hazel Zulu said the power utility was owed in excess of K900 million through unpaid bills by some of its postpaid customers which negatively affects the company’s provision of efficient services.

“In an effort to halt the debt growth and improve cash flow, Zesco Limited will with effect from 1st March 2021 begin a countrywide mass disconnection exercise of all defaulting postpaid customers with unsettled electricity bills of more than thirty (30) days,” she said in a statement.

“We therefore take this opportunity to alert all defaulting customers to take advantage of this notice and settle their bills immediately. Customers are further informed that once disconnected, re-connection to supply will only be activated upon payment of 75 percent of the outstanding amount and applicable reconnection fees.”

Zulu implored the affected customers to ensure that their accounts were promptly paid up in full in order to avoid any inconvenience that might arise due to suspension of power supply.

She advised customers to utilise online payment platforms available as well as visiting the nearest Customer Service Centres to settle their bills.