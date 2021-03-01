Conduct political activities peacefully

Father John Mwamba of St Kizito Catholic Church is appealing to Zambians to maintain the country’s peace, saying there is nowhere to run to now amidst the devastating coronavirus pandemic.
He urges Christians to ensure there is no political hostility ahead of the August 12 general elections.
“But you are all aware that this is a year for elections in Zambia. So people should conduct their political activities peacefully. If there will be chaos in this country because of elections, Catholics will be part of that confusion. So we have to do what is within our means to ensure that there is no political hostility,” says Fr Mwamba. “Any Catholic who will participate in ruining this country’s peace, for whatever interest, will be committing a sin. You have to bear in mind that there are people who extremely suffer when national peace is lost. Children, the old, women and other vulnerable groupings truly suffer when this peace is ruined…Imagine innocent children being caught up in confusion! If it’s now, it’s even worse because there is nowhere to run to, if peace is lost. If we lose our peace now, there is nowhere anyone of us will go to and seek refuge because the world has been ravaged by the coronavirus. Our country is also overwhelmed with numerous socio-economic hardships and so we cannot afford to destroy even the peace. Now, I can’t imagine someone who is hungry running because peace has been lost. It’s very unfair! So we have to take it upon ourselves that twasunga umutende uwa cino icalo (we keep the peace for this country).”
We agree.
Of what use is an election victory in the absence of peace? Of what value is political power in a torn nation – where sustainable peaceful is an illusion? Who wants to inherit the presidency in a politically and socially divided nation?
Today, more than ever before, those aspiring for public office must strive to unite our country. Those already occupying leadership positions, but equally seeking new mandates, must always remember that fundamental principle that the nation is stronger than the destiny of the men who serve it. Let ambition be for the betterment of our country and not personal aggrandizement. For it is said ambition can be a valuable quality especially in politics; left unchecked, it’s very unhealthy, perhaps dangerous.
Elections, globally, are taken as an important mechanism or process that provide citizens with an opportunity to freely choose their political leaders and allocate power peacefully.
A Swiss Peace Foundation once noted that underlying tensions in a society and high-stake competition can also result in violent and fraudulent elections.
But peace today, peace tomorrow, remains a vital commodity for the survival of the human species.
It is said peace is the way out of inequity and violence and a golden ticket to enter a new, brighter future for humankind.
As Pope Francis reminds, “The culture of care thus calls for a common, supportive and inclusive commitment to protecting and promoting the dignity and good of all, a willingness to show care and compassion, to work for reconciliation and healing, and to advance mutual respect and acceptance. As such, it represents a privileged path to peace. In many parts of the world, there is a need for paths of peace to heal open wounds. There is also a need for peacemakers, men and women prepared to work boldly and creatively to initiate processes of healing and renewed encounter… Every aspect of social, political and economic life achieves its fullest end when placed at the service of the common good, in other words, the sum total of social conditions which allow people, either as groups or as individuals, to reach their fulfilment more fully and more easily. Consequently, our plans and projects should always take into account their effects on the entire human family, and consider their consequences for the present and for coming generations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the truth and timeliness of this fact. In the face of the pandemic, we have realised that we are in the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together since no one reaches salvation by themselves and no state can ensure the common good of its population if it remains isolated.”
Peace is a godly attribute, which anyone claiming to be a Christian should always aspire for. The Good Book reminds us that “Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9). Father Mwamba’s counsel therefore is both timely and timeless. Zambians should always “conduct their political activities peacefully”, this year and in the years to come.
