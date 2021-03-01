Cyber bill must be pierced until it bleeds to death, says Syakalima

WHEN you make laws, make laws as if tomorrow you are leaving, Douglas Syakalima has advised those in the PF government.

Syakalima, the Chirundu UPND member of parliament, was debating the passing into law of the cyber-security and cyber-crime Bill No. 2 of 2021 in Parliament on Friday.

“Those of us who are representing our people from Chirundu, the people are saying this bill must be pierced through until it bleeds to death,” Syakalima told the House. “We all know about cyber bullying, cyber-crime, but you don’t inject other things that will be inconsistent with the law of the land – the Constitution. We do not want bills or laws that are inconsistent to our own Constitution.”

He said the Constitution gave every Zambian the right to privacy.

“And then you bring a central monitoring where people will be listening [in] when I’m talking to my wife. What type of a law will that be? It’s unacceptable, just as immoral as it could be. Privacy is very important, because we were all born with inalienable rights,” Syakalima said.

“And let me remind you, colleagues. When you make laws, make laws as if tomorrow you are leaving. Otherwise the same laws will haunt you. History is there in Africa; people who made bad laws, those laws haunted them when they left government.”

He continued: “every time that you make a law, think about ‘if I left tomorrow, what will happen to me?’”

“Bad laws can haunt you when you have left power. Time is nigh! You never know what happens in August. And those of you ministers who are fond of threatening people…” he debated.

“Every time you wake up to speak, you are threatening individuals. How can you be threatening citizens? You were not elected to be threatening!”

Syakalima added that he was of the view that the cyber bill should be referred back to the people.

He said Zambians wanted to be governed in a manner that was consistent with the Constitution.

“We should never at all make laws that target individuals or certain institutions,” Syakalima cautioned.

He asked: “if the Constitution can be abrogated, how about these simple laws” like the one related to cyber bullying and crime.

“We have seen how the police have been killing people. How about these [cyber] laws where it’s open-ended [and] a security wing can easily go into an organisation and do all sorts of things?” Syakalima said. “We were not born yesterday; we have seen these things happen, especially under the PF.”

He further said the PF government had killed all the institutions of governance and that: “today you are now bringing this draconian law.”

“We’ll not accept that! You mix the bill with things like protecting children…Don’t put things so that they look nice to any unsuspecting ear and eye of our people. It’s not right!” debated Syakalima. “Let us not do things which will make us abrogate the Constitution. I plead with our colleagues; please, defer this bill as recommended by Mr Speaker’s committee.”