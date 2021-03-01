High Court dismisses EFF’s judicial review against ECZ’s decision to reduce campaign time

THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed the matter in which the Economic Freedom Fighters party applied for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia to reduce the campaign period from three months to two months.

Justice Matthew Zulu has ruled that there is no ground for procedural impropriety or illegality fit for investigation as the four days extension qualified as a continuous registration.

EFF cited ECZ and the Attorney General in the matter seeking a declaration that the 2021 Election Roadmap is illegal and null and void.

The party sought an Order of Certiorari to quash the published Electoral Commission 2021 General Election roadmap and compel the electoral body to prepare a new one which is rational and in conformity with the dictates of the law.

It was seeking an order to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia to extend and immediately resume voter registration for an additional month so that prospective voters are not disfranchised on account of time.

EFF also wanted an order compelling the Electoral Commission of Zambia not to discard the Voters Register used during the 2016 general election but simply update it and that people who did not manage to register in the just ended voters registration exercise should be allowed to vote if they appear in the 2016 Voters register.

Party president Kasonde Mwenda in a notice containing statement in support of ex-parte application for leave to commence judicial review said that his party had exhausted its engagement with the Electoral Commission over the matter but to no avail.

Mwenda said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia does not have the legal authority under the Laws of Zambia to reduce the General Election campaign period from three months as contained in the Electoral Process Act to two months two weeks which will commence on May 24, 2021 to August 11, 2021.

He contended due to the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s irregular and unlawful voters registration election roadmap for the 2021 general election, eligible voters failed to register to participate in the general elections and were disenfranchised.

Mwenda stated that the Electoral Commission acted irrationally when it discarded the old voter register which had been compiled over 10 years and instead opted to conduct voter registration in a month and four days during the rainy season which increased the possibility of disfranchising eligible voters.

He said the ECZ had not been conducting continuous voter registration since the last general election in 2016.

Mwenda indicated that the electoral body abrogated the Act when it directed that the campaign period will run from May 24,2021 t0 August 11, 2021 and the extension of the campaign period was two weeks short of the mandated three months period in line with section 28(3) of the Electoral Process Act, No.35 of 2016.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia’s roadmap target[ed] to register 9 million voters within a one month four days time-frame was irrational and unattainable. This target has failed as was confirmed with the paltry number of 7,020,749 voters registered in the just ended voter registration exercise,” Mwenda said.

He added that the Electoral Commission of Zambia was in breach of voter registration procedure as outlined in the Electoral Process ACT when it pronounced that the Voter registration would only run between October 19 to November 20,2020.

“Although it (voter registration) was subsequently extended for four days, this stance is illegal as it abrogates part 3 (7) of the Electoral Process Act, of 2016 which guides that ‘The Commission shall conduct a continuous registration of voters’. Whether registration is possible in a month or not, as the law is clear on the procedure of continuous registration,” said Mwenda.

But in his ruling, judge Zulu said the registration extension from December 17 to December 20, 2020

qualified as a continuous registration because it was undertaken within a short interval and virtually constituted an unbroken series.

Judge Zulu said there was no ground of procedural impropriety fit for investigation at a full hearing.

He said Mwenda was asking the court to act as an appellate court and review the merits of the Commission’s decision to allocate a month and four days for the voter registration exercise which the court cannot do.

” From the preceding case, a calculation of the period between May 14 and August 11, 2021 translates to 90 days and in terms of calendar months to two months and 29 days. There is therefore a disparity of two days to make the three months,” justice Zulu said.

He said the purpose for judicial review was to prevent the court’s time being wasted by trivial complaints of administrative error and to remove the uncertainty in which public officers and authorities might be left as to whether they could proceed with administrative action while judicial review proceedings are pending.

“Having regard to the matter complained of, the reliefs sought, I am not satisfied that this is a proper case fit for this court to grant leave to commence judicial review on this issue only. I therefore find that there is no issue that is fit for determination at a full hearing,” said justice Zulu.

He dismissed the application for leave to commence judicial review and granted Mwenda leave to appeal.