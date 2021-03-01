I LOST ON THE BALLOT – MUNAILE

RE-ELECTED FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says he will always engage government and other stakeholders because football is collective.

In an interview following his re-election, Kamanga who had a turbulent relationship with the government said he appreciates the guidance of sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga.

“We have always been engaging the minister and I appreciate that the minister guided, even in this election he gave us a go-ahead. We will involve all councillors because football is collective,” he said.

Asked to comment on calls for reconciliation with those seen to have fallen out of favour with in his first term, Kamanga said he had not differed with anyone at a personal level adding that football is a rules based game both on and off the pitch.

He urged all elected councillors to play by the rules adding that the FAZ Council will deliberate on the issues.

“We have invited FIFA to come and do an orientation course with the new executive so that we move together. I am also encouraging the provincial chairmen to act as provincial presidents to develop football in provinces so that they are accountable to the members in the provinces,” said Kamanga.

And losing presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile says he has conceded defeat and has since urged the elected executive to live up to the expectations of concillors and the football fraternity in their tenure of office.

Munaile said councillors had made a choice and football had won at the end of it all.

“Elections are gone and we have to forge ahead as the football fraternity. I lost on the ballot and it’s a choice that concillors have made. The elected executive has a tenure of four years in office and I wish them the very best and that they live up to the expectations of the football fraternity,” Munaile said.

He said it was time the football fraternity put aside the wrangles and let the newly elected executive to work in order for football to develop in the country.

Munaile said mandate has been given to the executive by councillors hence the need to respect and accept the outcome of the election.

“It’s not the end of me, no! Elections are done but if called upon to offer counsel or advise on the beautiful game, then I’m ready to contribute. It’s football that has won and I concede defeat and move forward. The best now is to focus on uniting the football fraternity and deliver results on the field of play,” he said.

Kamanga was declared winner of the polls by FAZ returning officer Ronald Hatongo after polling 59 votes against Munaile who managed 29 votes.

Munaile however said he felt intimidated by councillors somehow.

“It’s my first time since I attended AGMs where I felt intimidated by councillors. It was not easy but at the end of the day we have to forge ahead. I can’t say much but all I can do is wish the executive all the best and congratulate them for emerging victors,” added Munaile.

Justin Mumba was elected vice-president having polled 55 votes against 31 of Gideon Mwenya while the position of women representative was scooped by Priscilla Katoba who polled 67 votes against Brenda Kunda, Hildah Mutangama, Nelly Miamba who polled seven, six and four respectively.