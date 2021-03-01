Kambwili has everything to lose even if he gets back NDC – Siatubotu

THE Voice organisation says political parties in the country must not be built on an individual but on principles and economic ideas if they are to survive in an event of a misunderstanding among members.

She said Chishimba Kambwili has everything to lose stressing that, “even if he manages to get back the party, it will be very clear that everyone else is nothing but him alone”.

Commenting on the wrangles that have rocked the opposition NDC and UPND Alliance, the Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu said leadership was not about an individual leader but the people one intends to serve.

“Political parties should not be built on an individual as the centre. They should be founded on principles, governance and economic ideas. I should not be a proponent of the PF because of who the President is, or the UPND because of HH or Socialist because of Dr M’membe, no. But it should be about their governance and economic ideas,” Siatubotu said. “What we have seen now in Dr Chishimba Kambwili is that he has made NDC seem as though it was not founded on principles, and yet it should be founded on ideas, and team work in order to achieve the intended goal.”

She said similarly any other organisation should not be about who is heading it, but rather about what it intends to do for the people.

“Governance is not about who is the president but about the people. Therefore, leaders must know that they are just there to serve the people. Please leaders, show leadership skills. Do not be self-centred and lose focus of the intended purpose of your organisations. That is why patriotism is not to the President but to the country,” Siatubotu said.

She observed that building a party on an individual was not helping political organisations in the country to exhibit maturity in the manner they addressed internal wrangles.

“Political parties must be founded on principles, ideas of governance and economic fundamentals. In this case Dr Kambwili has everything to lose than the party. Even if he manages to get back the party, it will be very clear that everyone else is nothing but him alone. Imagine a party like that forms government, you would end up with a dictator in government,” Siatubotu said.

She urged all political leaders in the country to be mindful of their conduct as young people were watching.

“In the way you conduct yourselves as leaders, there are young people learning from you. Show the young people that leadership is about the people you are serving, or intend to serve. Groom young people that will be patriotic to their country, and this can only be achieved if we stop making leadership a one man’s show. It’s not about you, it’s about the services to the people,” said Siatubotu.