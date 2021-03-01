Kambwili was a liability to alliance, says Sensele

CHISHIMBA Kambwili was a liability to the NDC and UPND Alliance, says Paul Sensele.

And Sensele who is NDC member of the central committee says the new party president Josephs Akafumba will generate more support for the UPND Alliance to be able to win the August 12 elections.

In an interview, Sensele said he was more than ready to campaign for Hakainde Hichilema in Livingstone.

“I feel liberated, I feel as happy as ever before because we have finally gotten rid of one impediment in the alliance, and that is Chishimba Kambwili. He was our greatest liability to the NDC and UPND Alliance,’’ he said. ‘’Without him, we will now concentrate on removing the PF from power. He was by day NDC but PF at night.”

He added that Kambwili wanted PF to see him as a true leader by throwing all NDC members in the ruling party.

“He is headed back to the PF and we know that he will throw a lot of rubbish onto HH and Akafumba, just to please PF leaders. But it’s too late, Zambians have already decided and they are just waiting for August 12. It is HH for Zambia, we will follow what our leaders decide in the UPND Alliance,” said Sensele.

“I personally support the name (UPND Alliance) because choosing another was just going to confuse Zambians especially our brothers and sisters in rural areas. Also, looking at the strength of all the alliance leaders even that of Kambwili, it is HH who has mass following, so we as alliance members are better supplementing his already grown support using our different capabilities.”