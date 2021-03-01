Lungu allows degazetting of Maposa Forest land

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has allowed to degazette the Maposa Forest land in Roan Constituency of Luanshya.

But Care for Nature Zambia said the decision is painful as the country is faced with challenges of climate change.

Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda last week thanked President Lungu for allowing the degazetting of the Maposa land.

“In exercise of the powers contained in section 17 of the Forest Act 2015, the following order is made: 1. This order may be cited as the Forest Reserve No. 4 Maposa (Cessation) order, 2021. 2. The area described as Forest No. 4 Maposa in Government notice No. 72 of 1946 shall cease to be a Forest Reserve from the date of publication of this order,” the Statutory Instrument No. 1 of 2021 read in part.

Chanda, who addressed the people of Maposa, said he is pleased that President Lungu has shown to be a listening President by putting first the interest of the people.

He vowed to ensure that no one is displaced, now that President Lungu has signed the SI giving authority to the Luanshya Municipal Council to start the planning of the land.

Chanda, who is eyeing the Roan Constituency seat, expressed confidence that people who have stayed on the land without any papers will now get the land.

The project is expected to benefit over 25,000 families.

And Diana Mukuka, a beneficiary, said President Lungu has not lied over what the PF promised.

Mukuka said people would now sleep like babies knowing very well that their land is secured.

Mukuka, on behalf of the residents of Maposa, petitioned Chanda to stand as Roan Constituency member of parliament.

She said currently, there is no MP to represent them and speak on their behalf.

But Care for Nature Zambia said it is deeply pained and disturbed that the President has signed Statutory Instrument No. 1 of 2021 to permit degazetting of Maposa Forest Reserve No. 4 and allow Luanshya Municipal Council to begin planning the land for settlement of 25,000 people.

Care for Nature Zambia (CaNZ) executive director Nsama Musonda Kearns said the decision is wrong.

“This development has come at a time when Zambia is witnessing the devastating impact of climate change, best example being flash floods which are costing government huge sums of money to resettle and provide relief aid to the affected families through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit. We, as a country, also felt the impact of load shedding both on domestic and commercial businesses which came about as a result of low waters in our water bodies that support hydroelectricity,” Kearns said.

“Maposa forest is a rain belt shielding Fisenge, Mpongwe, Masaiti and other farmers in Ndola and Luanshya rural from pollution legacies arising from 100 years of mining on the Copperbelt which has devastated people’s livelihoods including the ecosystem vis a vis Kafue River. Replacing Maposa Forest with a settlement will have future consequences that will affect people in a negative way. Therefore, I am kindly appealing to the President his Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Forestry Department to rethink this decision and make wider consultations before the forest is altered.”

She said the forestry Act of 2015 provides for joint forestry management which empowers communities living near forests to participate in forest conservation and benefit from revenue derived from the forests.

“What Maposa needs is a nature conservancy that will empower the said 25,000 residents with green jobs ranging from bee keeping, mushroom growing, charcoal briquettes, caterpillar harvesting and local food, fruits and medicine processing. This way both the community and the environment benefits and the changes of accelerating climate change are reduced,” said Kearns. “But if the area is converted into a settlement and all the natural vegetation is cleared, we shall be setting ourselves a deadly trap that will be irreversible. It may take one year to clear a forest, but it takes about 25 to 30 years to grow a forest. Let us weigh the benefits that arise from forest conservation and also adhere to both our national and international treaties to conserve our environment and its natural resources.”