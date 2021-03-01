MMD will shock the nation in the general election – Mukuka

THE MMD says it is not only ready to hold the forthcoming national convention but equally set to shock the nation in the tripartite elections in August.

Party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said for three solid years the MMD was in a costly and protracted legal battle but eventually emerged victorious after the Lusaka High Court ruled that the duly elected party president was Nevers Mumba.

Dr Mukuka said this was not an easy thing to stomach.

“The party lost membership, wasted money on legal fees and could not participate in any elections and equally failed to mobilise the structures,” he said. “With great zeal and determination, things started to unfold and finally coined The Operation ‘Zee maningi’, meaning to say that, talk less and act vigorously.”

He said under the said operation, the party had seen a serious emergence of the youth wing.

Dr Mukuka said the wing swiftly got into action and swept all learning institutions with massive recruitments mainly targeting the youths.

“Under the operation we rededicated ourselves to zero tolerance to political violence and abuse of the young ones politically. Recruitments were not only targeted at the youths but also non youths,” he said. “The national party structures which had remained in skeleton form have been beefed up in all the 10 provinces across the nation. The Women’s League refused to remain behind, they launched, the Mbumba Za Mumba.

The Mbumbas are actually a special choir for the party president Dr Nevers Mumba.”

He said the party saw so many activities ranging from recruitments, to holding frequent press conferences held by senior party officials just to inform the nation on boiling political, social, economic and cultural activities.

Dr Mukuka said the party’s aspirants were on the ground working vigorously yet quietly in line with Operation Zimaningi.

“Going by the above numerous party activities, the MMD is not only ready to hold the forthcoming national convention but equally set to shock the nation in the tripartite general elections in August of 2021,” said Dr Mukuka.