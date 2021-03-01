Time is ripe for Zambia to welcome socialism – Zimba

THUGS have taken over Zambia and this is the sign that the end of the cruel PF regime is near, says Socialist Party Kabushi Constituency aspiring candidate Zepson Zimba.

Zimba says time is ripe for Zambia to welcome socialism where everyone will have an opportunity to go to school.

He says PF under President Lungu is not a pro-poor party and that Zambia today has a leadership crisis where only those in politics are the ones given priority in everything.

“There is a breakdown in the rule of law and the judicial system is compromised to a such extent that the poor are no longer finding justice in the courts of law. The government is now using state apparatus to oppress those who voice out for the poor, public order Act is being used to intimidate, victimise, suppress, oppress and violet the Republican Constitution,” he said. “This is the regime which has no respect for human beings and the Constitution of the land. Even law enforcement agencies have been abused so that they only serve the interest of politicians more especially those in power. Our democracy has been compromised and we have failed to realise the dream of our forefathers who wanted to see a Zambia that is united where everybody is given equal share of the national cake.”

Zimba said today criminals have taken over Zambia.

“And this is the reason why our people are going through a lot of challenges because we have allowed political cadres to run the affairs of the country. [It’s] only in the PF where people experienced gassing, political killings, political violence undermining our democratic rights and riots where innocent lives have been lost,” he said. “Zambians do not know who were involved in gassing, political killings and even police brutality because reports are not made public for citizens to see. Lives have been lost under this government and nothing has come out in terms of justice.”

Zimba said there was so much lawlessness under the PF government.

“…why because criminals have invaded the governance of this country. There is so much lawlessness and injustice in this country because political cadres are the ones in key positions in government. We have a Zambia today where even cadres can instruct the law enforcement agencies. One would wonder where we have gone wrong as a country and where is the government? …it is time to remove these political bloodthirsty people who always feel at peace when people’s blood is being shed,” Zimba said. “Zambia has become a laughing stock and even an orphanage for donors to survive. Land is being given to foreigners and Zambians, more especially the poor are watching, jobs are being lost and the government is watching. We have the worst ever government today in this country. We need to redefine and rewrite our history if we are to overcome all these challenges. Time is ripe for Zambia to welcome socialism where everyone will have an opportunity to go to school. The Socialist Party will revolutionise the way of doing politics in Zambia.”

Zimba said Zambia needs competent leaders to run the affairs of the country.

“Handover state power to (Fred) M’membe, who is competent enough to run the affairs of the country. The fight against corruption has not been on PF agenda since 2016. Patriotic Front government under President Lungu is a curse to a country’s social and economic development. This country needs a leader who will always put the interest of Zambians first, before wealth. Today we have the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that cannot even bite. It has no teeth to bite and it can only act under the instruction of a politician particularly those in the ruling class. We need the ACC that is independent and that can bite,” said Zimba. “No one has been arrested because of corruption in Zambia today. Today we have political parties that cannot even tell its members to refrain from political violence. We need a responsible leadership that will have a political will to safeguard resources and fight against corruption. PF under President Lungu is not a pro-poor party as it is always said in these sections of society. Zambia today has a leadership crisis where only those in politics are the ones given priority in everything.”