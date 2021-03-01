UNZA Management, a lecture hall and the President’s speech: a tale of gross ineptitude

[By Cleopas Sambo]

On Friday 19 February 2021, the University of Zambia (UNZA) Great East Road Campus was brought to life by a sea of cadres in green regalia, singing, and dancing. I reported for work in the morning, to waves of Patriotic Front supporters chanting ‘ECL, ECL, ECL.’ Turns out the Republican President, Edgar Lungu, was at UNZA to officially open a building meant to house a lecture hall and some offices. As a member of the university community, I was filled with optimism. This was the President’s first visit to the campus since his election in January 2015. Given that the year 2020 was rough financially for higher education in Zambia, and for UNZA in particular, and that the university had lost several members of staff during this COVID–19 pandemic, I was pregnant with expectation at what the president was going to say in his address. For a whole Head of State to come and officiate at the opening of a mere lecture theatre, there must be some serious policy issues and major announcements that he probably seeks to make. The event is simply the platform that he seeks to exploit to achieve this outcome, I fed my curious mind. However, in many ways, his speech kept to the brand – it was insipid, pretentious, and side-stepped all the major policy issues.

First, as I have pointed out above, this has been a rough time for education generally and higher education to be specific. UNZA, which most people like to think of as the first among the institutions of higher learning in Zambia, saw an arduous 2020. Salaries were quite often delayed, and the labour commissioner deregistered the lecturers and researchers’ union, only reinstated by a court judgment against the commissioner and management’s illegal action. The presence of the Head of State at UNZA was of great significance, if only, perhaps he cared. The Acting Head of Marketing and Communication at UNZA had issued a press statement informing the nation that UNZA had constructed the building in question using ‘internally generated’ funds. It was, therefore, striking that the said building was being commissioned by the President, whose government had nothing to do with its construction. Of course, the Head of State can commission whatever building he wishes but the joke writes itself in this instance because this is a task that could have been performed by the Vice-Chancellor at best. By bringing the President to campus, at a time when several members of staff have succumbed to Covid-19, traffic in human interaction increased, thereby putting more lives at risk. Instead, hordes of not psychically distanced people attended the ceremony during a raging pandemic. The question perhaps then, is why did President Lungu accept UNZA’s invite for him to commission a building that his government did not build? Why did the university officials invite the topmost representative of a government that has done little to resolve its numerous challenges? Who made the decision to invite President Lungu and what were their motivations?

The above questions bring me to my next point – the president’s speech. In a manner of speaking, the speech was a perfect example of a poor presidential speech. Politically, though, it delivered as a masterclass in distraction, something that Nicolo Machiavelli would be very proud of. There were many important issues needing to be addressed squarely at UNZA – insufficient fiscal resources to run the university including payment of contractual obligations which include gratuities and pensions, remission of employee deductions to pension funds, the insufficient and poor teaching aids, laboratories, libraries and classrooms, dilapidated infrastructure including the limited number of bed spaces as well as the resource personnel and otherwise required to bring UNZA to the 21st century and to deliver first class learning during the COVID – 19 pandemic. Instead, the main crust of the Head of Sate’s speech discussed room allocation and the perceived corruption in that process. In the end, the Head of State pledged 11 million kwacha to fence off the university. UNZA is the nation’s first built public university – why exactly does it need fencing off, especially now with the urgent and competing needs listed above still waiting unattended? There may well be corruption in the room allocation process but however large that problem is, it does not compare to those of delayed payment of contractual obligations, the lack of and quality of infrastructure, the lack of teaching aids including state of the art laboratories and libraries. In short, the problem of room allocation does not warrant involvement of the President of Zambia. UNZA needs an overhaul to function as a learning institution in the 21st century. And while its greatest asset so far is its human capital, which one might hope would be preserved and improved at all cost, COVID – 19 and the financial stress draining it were not deemed important enough to make the president’s speech. The president chose instead to deliver a political message to his supporters, speaking directly to unaccommodated students and telling them the problem was not his government’s failure to complete the construction of student hostels but rather the management of bed spaces at UNZA.

Guess what? It worked! Every other person is now talking about how the president was concerned with the plight of homeless students. Even UNZA staff themselves seem amazed at how the Head of State would know of these corrupt tendencies in room allocation. They have forgotten, first and foremost how many student rooms UNZA has and the condition in which these rooms are or that most of the members of staff themselves have no office computers and share often unconducive offices because of inadequate and neglected infrastructure! And next time the UNZA management will complain about lack of support from government, PF spokespersons, whoever they will be that day, will respond in chorus – it is the ‘kolapt’ [corrupt] UNZA management and not the government that is the problem, letting UNZA to continue haemorrhaging to its eventual death. UNZA management scored such a brilliant goal. Unfortunately, it was in University of Zambia’s own net. UNZA lost a giant opportunity to create cross class solidarity with the Zambian people and the Republican President’s cheap politicking won. Ultimately and unfortunately so, the University of Zambia and public higher education lost.