Development is politics – Mumbi

[By Melony Chisanga in Petauke]

CHIEF Mumbi of the Nsenga speaking people in Petauke has urged Zambians to exercise their right to vote in the August 12 general election.

Speaking when the Petauke Central Constituency PF aspiring candidate Emmanuel Jay Banda paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, Mumbi said

he was happy that headmen were now getting involved to help reduce voter apathy in Eastern Province.

“On the issue of voting, it is very good to vote because if you don’t vote how will development come to your area? If you didn’t vote where are you going to get the development or who are you going to ask for development?” he asked. “But if you vote, you have a reason to put the person you voted for to task. Involving headmen to help sensitise voters is a good thing. It will help reduce the voter apathy. People have a right to vote and they should exercise their right and they have to be in forefront if they want development in the area. You are doing a very good job with your team to sensitise people on their right to vote.”

He urged the PF entourage not to leave out headmen in their developmental agenda, saying they were grassroots partners.

“For a headman to see a borehole or fertiliser it’s politics. If you want things to go well in your area, it’s politics. It is good that you have thought of including headmen in your programmes to help reduce voter apathy and take part into politics, because development is politics. If there is no politics no development can take place,” said Mumbi. “But when headmen participate in politics things can move well because they are the ones who keep people. So, don’t leave the headmen behind when you are doing politics or bringing development in the area but work with them. You have done well to think of them because they live with people that you want to deliver development to.”

And Banda, who is also Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation chairman, said headmen should work with government to bring development in their areas.

He noted that in the past headmen were not included on developmental projects despite them being closer to the people.

“We have come in your chiefdom under the newly formed group Eastern for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation to engage the headmen and chiefs to help sensitise people on their right to vote. Many times, people in villages here in Eastern Province we have been recording low voter turnout despite registering a good number of voters,” said Banda. “Now we have this group that is involving headmen to help deliver the good message of development to the people. We understand that in the past years, headmen were left out on a number of projects that have been taking place in this area. But this group is also a bridge between President Edgar Lungu and the headmen that represent the masses.”