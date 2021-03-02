Film industry can contribute to Zambia’s socio-economic development – Mulenga

By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kitwe

UPCOMING filmmaker Elias Mulenga says the film industry can contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the country if well harnessed.

Mulenga, who is a script writer, film director and actor, says the film industry can make more income than agriculture.

“Film can go beyond borders and it can even create employment for the many young people without jobs. There are a lot of people that are interested and involved in entertainment activities but lack support,” he said.

Mulenga said the biggest challenge that artistes face in Kitwe is the lack of equipment.

“Equipment is expensive to buy and also it has been very difficult to bring in professional actors because they will want to be paid which I can’t manage,” he said.

Mulenga said most upcoming actors and film makers cannot find market for their productions, many of which just end up on You Tube.

“We recently opened a studio – The Movement Recreations in Kitwe – two months ago. We are still trying to get people on board so that we can raise income for the artistes for production,” he said.

Mulenga said apart from the Zambia Institute of Mass Communication offering a course in film production, there was no acting school in the country, but professionals in the industry hold masterclasses where they teach acting.

“We acquire a lot of training from such programmes but we have no place to exercise the skills. At the end of the day, we only go to what matters the most – filmmaking masterclasses, script writing and film production which I can access by myself and do something about it later,” said Mulenga. “Otherwise, most actors learn through experience. I would say actors become better when they have a continuous existence in various plays and movies.”