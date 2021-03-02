I’ve no idea who the person in the video is – Dora

CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya has reported to police an insinuation that she has given bricks of money to her agents for them to discredit or injure her opponents.

A video is circulating on social media platforms where an unidentified male person, clad in a PF branded T-shirt and armed with two fat bundles of K100 notes, is springing on a bed splashed with numerous K100 notes.

The person in the video is heard warning a Jay Jay Banda to stop troubling Siliya for she has shared that huge amount of money.

Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda is the person who seeks to unseat Siliya as Petauke Central PF member of parliament.

Siliya, the information minister, addressed journalists at her office in Lusaka yesterday.

The minister called the video as “absolutely fake.”

“I’m extremely disappointed with some people who are aiming at tarnishing my name and the image of government by circulating fake videos that purport me to have given people money to discredit or injure people,” Siliya said. “That video is absolutely fake and it must be treated with the disgust and condemnation that it deserves. I have since reported the matter to the IG (Inspector General of Police) and it is my trust that the police will expeditiously address this matter.”

She reiterated that such videos were the very reason that the government wants to pass into law the cyber-security and cyber-crime Bill No. 2 of 2021 in Parliament.

Siliya said enacting such law would ensure there is a safe cyber space for Zambians to operate in.

“If anyone can decide that they are going to take a video and allege untruths, then who is going to be safe? Not our children, not women [and] not anyone in society!” she said. “This is why government has been very adamant about the fact the citizens would like a cyber space in which they operate where they feel safe.”

Siliya said the circulating money video must be condemned.

“I have no idea who the person in the video is. I have given no one money to injure or discredit anyone. This is why I have reported the matter to the police,” Siliya said. “I’m hoping that the IG and investigative wings will address this matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. People need to learn that the power [of the Internet] that they have in their hands should be used positively, and not to perpetrate crimes.”

She underscored the need for citizens to continue to talk about the need of having a safe cyber space.

“Next week Monday is going to be International Women’s Day and we have been inundated with calls from many young women who have felt bullied, who have been abused in terms of sexual harassment at places of work,” said Siliya. “So, this cyber issue, in terms of security, is not just for politicians or for other people that we know. It is about all of us. I don’t know how many female journalists who have called me about being bullied on the cyber space, about being harassed sexually in places of work.”