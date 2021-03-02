Police should put their house in order before August – Chanda

LUSAKA resident Kawimbe Chanda has asked the Zambia Police Service to provide equal opportunities to all political players if the August 12 general election is to be fair.

Chanda says there is no way police can be threatening opposition parties without the security wing first putting its house in order.

He says since 2016, police have been “at the centre of political conflicts where they have openly sided with the PF without shame”.

“They should first check their house before passing statements of warnings to political parties. The 12th August presidential and parliamentary elections can only be peaceful if you the police can provide a free operating space for all politicians in the opposition,” he said. “The operating space that you don’t give to the opposition should also be applied to the ruling Patriotic Front members who are the culprits when it comes to political violence. I have said they’re the main culprits because their hooliganism and thuggery in the country keep on making breaking news.”

He challenged the police command to apply the law firmly to all political players.

Chanda cited past administrations where police had managed to give equal space to all political players for mobilisation.

“Police should provide quality services to the people regardless of which political party they belong to. Late former president Dr Frederick Chiluba had sympathisers who used to escort him to court. President Rupiah Banda had sympathisers who used to escort him to court, so why is this not happening now? Why is PF so scared of giving space to other voices to mobilise?” asked Chanda.

“Even PF ministers like Chitalu Chilufya and Ronald Chitotela had once appeared before the courts of law, they carried along sympathisers with them. The Patriotic Front government wants police bosses who are blindly loyal to them, that’s why they fired Bonny Kapeso because he was working against their criminality.”