Benefits of human capacity in organisational M&E systems

The Director of Policy, National Action Committee on AIDS (Nigeria) in 2003 once remarked: “No skilled people, no M&E system. And that the M&E primary stakeholders are policymakers like us because without information, things are done arbitrarily and one becomes unsure of whether a policy or programme will fail or succeed. If we allow our policies to be guided by empirical facts and data, there will be a noticeable change in the impact of what we do”.

In today’s edition, I am dealing with a critical success factor inasmuch as the implementation of a functional monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system is concerned. Human capacity sits at the core of success for every informative M&E system, regardless of whether your system was sitting in a government agency or indeed a non-government institution.

Capacity means the ability to perform appropriate tasks effectively, efficiently, and sustainably. Fundamentally, capacity focuses on three levels: System capacity (Level 1), which simply refers to the ability of a system to deliver the goal and objectives of a process and thereby contribute toward fulfilling the organisation’s objectives. In a systems context, capacity is defined as a set of entities that operate to achieve a common purpose and according to certain rules and processes. This definition implies that capacity is a continuing process, that human resources are central to capacity development, and that the overall context within which organisations undertake their functions are key considerations in strategies for capacity development. Organisational capacity (Level 2): The capacity of the organisation and its processes to deliver the organisation’s goals and development objectives. And then we have the Individual (human) capacity (Level 3), which is the ability of individuals to perform functions effectively, efficiently and sustainably.

The M&E system cannot function without skilled people who effectively execute the M&E tasks for which they are responsible. Therefore, understanding the skills needed and the capacity of people involved in the M&E system (undertaking human capacity assessments) and addressing capacity gaps through structured capacity development programmes is at the heart of the M&E system. Thus, focusing on human capacity for M&E will improve the quality of the M&E system. In an ideal scenario, the M&E system would be designed in advance, skill requirements for it established, and human capacity development planned and undertaken before the M&E system was implemented. However, in real life, we know that it does not always happen in this way; M&E skills are often developed while the M&E system is being implemented.

The increased interest of development partners in M&E has made more funding available for M&E capacity development. Recognising that capacity building is central to achieving economic growth, reducing poverty and equalising opportunity, foundations and bilateral and multilateral funding agencies have taken a new-found interest in this fundamental area. The timing seems right. Not only is the information revolution upon us, trends towards democratisation, government decentralisation and economic liberalisation have profoundly reshaped how universities, NGOs and other public-interest organisations do their work, thus, presenting them with new challenges and opportunities. National governments, for example, play a much smaller role in developing policy and delivering services than they once did. With less public funding, public-interest organisations must have a strong concept of a relevant knowledge-based economy, and they must have a greater market orientation – not necessarily as commercial entities per se, but rather as organisations attuned to issues once considered the purview of business: management, finance, innovation, customer service, marketing, and the capacity to help clientele themselves acquire and communicate knowledge.

Who should provide human capacity development? Depending on the capacity development strategy, either individuals (such as freelance consultants, researchers and evaluators) or organisations (training institutions, universities or others) can be responsible for capacity development. The most important factor to consider is the training relevance (does the curriculum match the capacity needs?) and quality (do people have the identified skills after the training?) Wherever possible, training should be provided by local, in-country institutions, as this helps to assure the sustainability of capacity development efforts. In Zambia, we have the University of Zambia (UNZA) and Copperbelt University (CBU) as well as other learning institutions offering capacity building in M&E. UNZA has a dedicated Centre of Excellency for Monitoring and Evaluation services. Individuals and organisations can acquire tailored M&E skills from the Centre. Nevertheless, if there is no local capacity for training, the capacity of training service providers can be built through: building capacity of in-country institutions to provide M&E training. This will reduce travel costs, and increase the supply of M&E professionals in a country. Another would be to create a local cadre of skilled M&E trainers. Standard curricula and teaching and learning aids are of no use if there is no one to deliver the training. M&E trainers could be sourced from outside the country but it is much better in the long run for the training to be provided by local trainers. If a country does not have an adequate supply of local M&E trainers, a group should be identified and trained to form a new cadre of accredited M&E trainers.

Therefore, I challenge organisations and individuals in development discourses: How can human capacity development strategies be adapted to deal with the high demand for skilled M&E staff? The scarcity of M&E skills has been exacerbated by high turnover of M&E staff—both in government and private organisations. Experience has shown that, as soon as a person has been trained in M&E, these highly marketable skills lead to other job opportunities. It is, therefore, necessary to develop strategies to ensure that skilled staff responsible for M&E remain in key positions. Such strategies may include: (1) Introducing mass training programmes to alter the supply-demand balance (If there were a greater supply of persons skilled in M&E, their skills would not be in such great demand, and they might remain in the same positions for longer.) (2) Contracting trained staff to the organisation for a given period and requiring them to repay the cost of training if they break their contract. (3) Building institutional memory within the organisation by ensuring that every person who receives training is responsible for training at least one other person in the organisation and developing a structured handover process as part of this training, and (4) ensuring management and organisational commitment in identifying the right people to attend training, that is, the people who will actually use the skills to perform their jobs better.

As I conclude, I have this to say: as long as the salient issues of human capacity development in M&E skills are not addressed with the urgency they deserve, governments and other organisations will remain in squalors in as far as implementing a results-based management and transformational programme is concerned. With that in mind, my advice is timely for organisations to invest in M&E human capacity development initiatives in a sustainable approach. Aluta continua for a better Zambia and Africa with increased and sustained human capacity development in M&E.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm