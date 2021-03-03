Chibuye vows to organise cycling structure

NEWLY elected Cycling Association president Andrew Chibuye says there is need to sort out structures of the sport across the country for it to reach greater heights.

In an interview, Chibuye said getting sponsors’ trust was one of the key issues to help the sport grow.

Cycling in Zambia has been in the intensive care unit for a long time and Chibuye is hopping to use his accounting and business professions to grow the spot.

He has gained experience serving clients from a wide range of industries over the years, with his primary area of expertise in providing auditing and various consultancy services to clients in the financial services sector.

Chibuye is also responsible for the financial services business unit in PwC Zambia, which comprises a cross functional team of experts that service banks, insurance companies, investment funds and pension schemes.

“So, the first thing is to sort out the structure of the association because I want to make sure that the association is run in a transparent manner. And when we do that it is a prerequisite for us to be able to get sponsors and other things, including getting the structure right which has been a problem in our past,” he said. “From there, we start driving the awareness about the sport because there are into many disciplines; there is road cycling and mountain biking. So, that will happen with the type of activities that we will do as we will engage both amateurs and professionals and all those that would want to do it.”

Chibuye says his executive would need two years to come up with the national team.

“From there, it’s about expanding the interest that for a long time we have had. After a number of corporates pulled out, we only remained with two clubs in Zambia. So, we need to boost that and get a lot of participation from clubs that have that sponsorship,” he said.

Chibuye also outlined his plans for the national team.

His executive also plans to amend the constitution of the association.

“Then ultimately that’s when we can speak about the national team where we are going to do talent identification and trainings; and see how we can represent the country at international level. But a lot of work has to be done,” said Chibuye. “I think in a year or two we should be able to formulate the team. It’s quite expensive because in having the national team we need the equipment. It’s not like football where when you buy a ball and boots then you can play, but cycling needs proper bikes, proper service and all those things.