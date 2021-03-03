Petauke woman drowns after current sweeps her way

[By Melony Chisanga in Petauke]

A WOMAN of Petauke district has died after being swept away by a strong current on Msumbazi stream in chief Mumbi’s area.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said Emelda Phiri, 35, died while in the company of her friend, Grace Sakala, a teacher at Minga Stop Primary School on their way from a maize field.

Lungu said as the duo attempted to cross the stream, they were swept away by the strong water where Sakala managed to survive while Phiri died.

Msumbazi stream was flooded due to the heavy downpour experienced in the area.

“Petauke Police Station received a report of drowning reported on 27/02/21 at around 07:00 hours. The incidence occurred on 26/02/21 at 17:00 hours at village Minga in Chief Mumbi of Petauke district,” he said in a statement. “It was reported that Dyness Phiri aged 52 years of the above address had her sister Emeldah Phiri aged 35 years of the same abode drowned in Msumbazi stream within Petauke. Brief facts of the matter are that on 26/02/21 at around 14:00 hours the deceased, Emeldah Phiri, together with her friend Grace Sakala aged 39, a teacher at Minga Primary School, had gone to her maize field which is 500m from her village.”

Lungu said police have since advised relatives to bury the body, saying there was no foul play.

“At around 17:00 hours they both started off back to their homes and on their way back they found Msumbiza stream which they had crossed flooded,” explained Lungu. “They attempted to cross, unfortunately, they were both swept by the current of the water in which Grace Sakala managed to swim and Emeldah Phiri failed to swim and drowned. Police visited the scene and the body of the deceased was retrieved from the stream. The deceased body was inspected and no physical injuries were observed. Relatives have been advised to bury as no foul play is suspected.”