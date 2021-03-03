The release of CDF by the PF has been chaotic, says Nanjuwa

MUMBWA UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa says the release of CDF by the PF government has been chaotic.

On Saturday afternoon, Nanjuwa, accompanied by some party constituency officials, handed over a new hammer mill to a women’s club in Lutondo area of Mumbwa’s Mumba ward.

He told a delighted group of women that the hammer mill was their empowerment, bought using part of the money from last year’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“We have bought this hammer mill for you so that you’ll be raising some income as women of Lutondo. We should not hear stories that the councillor doesn’t pay when you grind maize for him,” Nanjuwa said. “Keep the little amounts that you’ll be raising and possibly start a loan scheme among yourselves from the monies you will be saving. Let’s ensure that the entire Lutondo community benefits from this hammer mill.”

He cautioned that the accessibly located hammer mill was not for sale at any time.

The lawmaker also advised the women that if anyone of them left the club, those to replace them ought to find the hammer mill operational.

“Let’s safeguard this hammer mill,” Nanjuwa emphasised.

He also reminded the crowd to “vote wisely” in August this year and usher UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema into State House.

“Hichilema has promised that CDF will be US $1 million per constituency per year and that’s K22 million at the moment. Now CDF is just K1.6 million,” he said. “If we are given K22 million as CDF in Mumbwa Constituency in a year…We have 11 wards and we have been trying to run up and down to develop the constituency with K1.6 million. With K22 million as CDF, what can we fail to develop in Mumbwa?”

Nanjuwa stressed that the key was to vote for Hichilema and the UPND, “so that we can form government and receive a reasonable amount of CDF.”

“For a hammer mill like this worth K25,000, we can even buy 10 of them at K250,000, just for Mumba ward,” Nanjuwa noted.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Nanjuwa said he would go round all the wards of Mumbwa Constituency to commission all the projects that have been done under the 2020 CDF.

He indicated that CDF was a key fund for development in constituencies.

“CDF is people’s fund because members of the community are able to mention what exactly they want,” he said. “So, we have been asking the PF government to increase the allocation of CDF but they have not realised the importance of CDF. You can imagine having K1.6 million to share among more than 10 wards – it’s not easy.”

Nanjuwa noted that if CDF was increased to even not less than K5 million in a year and it becomes constitutional that such money must be released annually and in the first quarter of a fiscal year, “we are going to do more projects for the people.”

“The release of CDF by the PF has been chaotic. In five years PF has released CDF for two times in full. The third one was half the amount. In 2017 they released K700,000, then in 2018 they released K1.4 million and 2020 they released K1.6 million,” Nanjuwa complained. “And you can imagine that they release CDF in November/December, instead of releasing CDF when the year is beginning. The PF has not understood the essence of CDF. They have failed!”

To the constituency party officials, Nanjuwa told them to continue working hard, where party assignments were concerned.

“Let us recruit people and bring them to the UPND. Let’s form more branches and don’t fuse in any person into a branch, who doesn’t have a voter’s card,” said Nanjuwa, who is a National Management Committee (NMC) member of the UPND.