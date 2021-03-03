Youth organisations demand cyber bill withdrawal

YOUTH-LED civil society organisations and activists say social media has become more vital, especially as Zambia and the globe struggles with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The youths assert that in a shrinking civic space like one that Zambia is currently in, social media and other online media were alternative platforms for youths and other members of society to air their views on matters of public interest.

On Monday, the youths gathered at Mika Hotel in Lusaka, to speak against the proposed cyber security and cyber-crime bill.

“This platform (social media) has become even more important as the country and the world at large grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulations it necessitated,” Grace Besa, who spoke on behalf of other youth organisations, said.

“However, even this inhibited space has as well been flagged with threats being sent to youths and other members of society over the views that they have expressed and in recent times, threats to use the cyber bill to cage those that differ in opinion with, and critic the government of the day.”

They are worried that cyber censorship would heighten the fear among citizens of being investigated for a vaguely defined cyber-crime or an alleged cyber security threat.

Besa said without doubt, enactment of the cyber security and cyber-crime bill would deny young Zambians their rightfully responsibility to contribute efficiently to their desired future.

“As young people, we urge the members of parliament before whom this bill will be tabled to consider submissions from youths, CSOs, NGOs and other stakeholders regarding the dangerous provisions in the bill, that need to be addressed before it can be passed,” Besa noted. “We wish to remind the representatives of the people that they, too, may at any given time fall prey to laws that limit their freedom of speech, expression and right to privacy.”

They also urged other youths and other age groups to read and better understand the implications of the contentious bill.

They pointed out that although the bill may have been intended for progressive reasons to prevent crimes, there were provisions in it which may result in dangerous, unintended results and ruin the growth of Zambia’s democracy.

“The bill must be withdrawn to undergo more aligning with fundamental rights and freedoms, taking into consideration all its potential unintended dangers it presents,” Besa emphasised. “Our politics must never take precedence over laws. We can and we must defend our democracy.”

Besa reiterated that while the youth organisations she represented knew the importance of guaranteeing the safety and security of all members of society against cyber security threats, such must be done without infringing on the constitutionally guaranteed rights to the freedom of expression and the right to privacy.

She added that although several statements have been issued regarding the creation of new cyber laws, there has been little to no engagement and/or consultation of youth-led NGOs, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other youth stakeholders in the drafting processes.

“We believe that several issues that are being raised concerning the bill would have been discussed and rectified had there been wide and sufficient consultation,” said Besa. “While we appreciate the progressive provisions in the bill, especially those safeguarding the cyber security of children, we are also alive to several provisions that have potential to facilitate and even enhance the malicious surveillance and censorship of members of public through interception of communications.”