Economic Sabotage

The gentleman in State House is blaming everyone and everything except himself. He cannot look in the mirror to see that his policies are leading to this country’s economic malaise. Running out of excuses and options, the gentleman president has the last boogeyman to blame – saboteurs from among Zambian people. And what is the solution to deal with these economic saboteurs? He has a solution, which is actually no solution and can make the situation escalate.

Both the President and the Vice-President of Zambia now want to intervene in the economy by controlling essential commodities’ prices. Just how he will do it, he has not yet revealed. But it really appears like the Second Republic style of de-control is likely to hit the shelves again. And with that, shortages of essential commodities we have never seen. To put it mildly, if the President and his cabinet implement the plans that they have, Zambia will turn into a Zimbabwe, but without a neighbouring prosperous South Africa to escape to. Well, the idea that our economy is somehow being sabotaged by unscrupulous people belongs to a heap of psychosis. But suppose it were true that this economy is being sabotaged. In that case, we should look no further than the Patriotic Front clueless government to be behind the sabotage.

The PF has sabotaged the economy due to its thirst for pointless kaloba. They kept singing that they are borrowing kaloba so that they can build infrastructure. They have built rickety substandard buildings across the country while stealing the borrowed kaloba through contracts and kickbacks. Without medicines and medical personnel, the so-called infrastructure has now become white elephants. We borrowed heavily to build, stole through contracts, and now the little money we have is insufficient to purchase medicines. However, even that little money is not purchasing good medicines because cadres of the Patriotic Front deliver rotten medicines. The cost of this infrastructure development has been huge on the economy. Instead of helping augment our economy, the kaloba has drained the economy and has helped to mortgage our children’s future. In this climate of theft and substandard building, it is no wonder that our economy’s bite cannot be ignored anymore.

How is it that when this government is broke to pay off the enormous Chinese and Eurobond kaloba – ministers and PF cadres have enough cash in hand to splash around and make expensive purchases? Just this week, we understand that a named cabinet minister has purchased a 1 million dollar helicopter. He claims that the helicopter is part of his existing business, and it will be hired out as a business. It does not take rocket science to see when, where and how the helicopter will be used. We ask again, what sort of business has this government minister been engaged in that makes it possible for him to purchase such an expensive plane? And for what exactly – for campaigns?

Last year, we raised the alarm when the council chairman of Milenge went on a rampage distributing cash all over Milenge. When he was challenged about that cash, the gentleman claimed that he was tasked by the President of the Republic of Zambia to distribute that money. In just a space of months, the guy had “donated” cash donations of thousands of kwacha. If this money was coming from State House, how was State House sending it? Was State House sending cheques, and then this gentleman withdraws it? Was it bundles of cash that State House was giving this gentleman to distribute? Well, what happened in Milenge then is still happening now, both in Milenge and elsewhere. Patriotic Front cadres show up with wads of cash in their hands. They claim that they are receiving this money from some political operatives within the party. Again, we ask, where is all this cash coming from? Is it the President distributing these wads of cash?

The PF Secretary General, sensing danger, is now instructing the PF operatives to stop these “cash distributions”. Further, some PF media people are claiming that, in fact, it is not the PF distributing the cash, but all these videos showing cash distributions is actually the works of the opposition who are doing it and then blaming it on the ruling party. When a party is getting into the Second Republic mode and curse, the first thing it loses is common sense and basic human respect and decency. Just how the PF is blaming the opposition for the things that the PF itself is doing, in broad daylight, smacks a political party that is out of touch with reality, common sense, and shame. Well, here we are – the country is suffering. Still, the Patriotic Front cadres have enough cash in their hands to splash around several corrupt souls and unashamedly blame everyone else but itself.

If this economy is collapsing. It is collapsing because President Lungu, his cabinet and the ruling Patriotic Front have entirely run out of ideas. The PF is incapable of governing this nation. They have no economic vision for the country. All they see in government is the opportunity to steal the poor’s money, and if there is no money, to borrow kaloba and steal the kaloba. And when it comes to accountability, they have someone else or something else to blame. It is HH. It is sabotage. As some tribalist PF aligned NGO claimed, it is the Tonga language in the national anthem!

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com