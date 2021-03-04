Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: does the truth have a future in Zambian politics?

The unfolding events in the opposition alliance, which is now called the United Party for National Development (UPND) alliance is unfortunate and regrettable. The fall out between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) faction of Chishimba Kambwili and the UPND alliance cannot be overlooked by anyone who really cares about this country. This kind of behaviour exhibited by the opposition leaders is the best excuse why most of our people do not wish to get involved in politics. In fact, the self-centeredness among our politicians drives away the good if not the best people who can potentially govern this country properly. After listening carefully to all the three different narratives from the alliance chairman, the NDC Kambwili faction and the NDC Akafumba faction, I cannot help it but ask myself; does the truth have a future in Zambian politics? Because clearly when you have more than one narrative or story concerning a significant saga such as this, then obviously not all of those narratives are correct. I have often heard some of the best people I know in this country say that they dislike politics or hate politics, simply because it is deceptive and divisive to say the least. Such sentiments are not just a mere expression of frustrations, but often times lead to serious consequences such as citizens not willing to participate or engage in any form of political discourse. And often times this leads to people being hesitant to even execute their civic duties such as exercising their right to vote. Let us not forget that in the previous general election of 2016, we had a clear case of voter apathy with only about half of the six million registered voters casting their votes. This in itself is a lesson in safe logic as to why many of our people are slowly becoming discouraged or disenchanted with business as usual in our politics.

The reasons for such political discontent among many of the Zambian people are too obvious to ignore. We have been lied to and subjected to so much deception and misleading statements by those who profess to be our leaders. This problem is not in itself the creation of just the Patriotic Front (PF) government, but rather the consequences of a culture of lies carefully crafted and told to us over a period of time by most, if not all the politicians. However, it is fair to observe that the climate of political lies is much more prevalent now and has been magnified under the PF regime. Therefore, when the opposition political parties came together to form an alliance, most of our people were thrilled beyond description. Most Zambians perceived the alliance as their last hope in saving this nation from the vices of corruption, mismanagement of public funds, lies, and state tyranny such as gassing. We the people have been hopeful that the leaders in the alliance meant well and would be somewhat different from those who are currently in government. We have come to believe that the politics of the opposition alliance were politics of honesty, integrity, and selflessness. But unfortunately, what the country has witnessed the last few days seems to tell us a different story. Even though there is a perception that Kambwili may be at fault in this comedy of errors, it would be premature and imprudent for anyone with an objective mind to lay the blame squarely on the feet of one man in this situation. I believe that all the alliance leaders and partners should take full responsibility for failing to deliver on their promise and commitment to the Zambian people. Surely there is enough blame to go around or to be shared among the leaders of this alliance. Nevertheless, despite the finger pointing, what is evident now is that from the inception of this alliance, there was and has been a lot of mistrust among the leaders of the opposition parties involved. Hence, we can almost conclude that for most of these leaders, politics is not about putting the country first but rather it is about themselves, their personal self-interests and nothing else.

It is incredibly sad that after 56 years of Independence, Zambians have learned nothing about putting our country first. The first attempted opposition alliance took place in 1996, when some opposition parties tried to come together and fight against the undemocratic tendencies of the Chiluba regime, but to no avail. This alliance of 1996 did not even take off for the same reasons why the opposition alliance has failed to work together. We as a people have not fully understood the telos or the purpose of politics in our lives. Therefore, it has been exceedingly difficult for us to collectively achieve the ideals of politics for the common good. I make no apologies that Zambia needs a better crop of leaders both in government as well as in the opposition. Otherwise, our people will soon be fade up with the lies, the deception and the dishonesty exhibited by the same people who expect us to entrust them with the responsibility to serve us. It is a matter of fact that we have been taken advantage of and lied to for so long by our so-called leaders or politicians and we constantly fall for their tricks and deception.

There is no doubt that this is a difficult time for Zambia, a time of political turmoil and a dangerous time for democracy. Hence, at such a time as this, it is clear for all of us to see the cracks in our political system, which makes any well-meaning Zambian wrestle with the following questions: does the truth have a future in Zambian politics? Are we ever going back to the days when truth and morals were virtues and values that once inspired this nation? Why is it important that we cultivate the culture of truth for the common good in our politics? All these, and many more questions stare us in the face, seeking for an honest and deliberate political dialogue for the sake of this country that we so dearly love.

If honesty and transparency were the hallmark of the opposition alliance from the beginning, we can only speculate that the outcome would have been totally different today. Therefore, it is imperative that we ask all our leaders who were once in the then opposition alliance that if they could not trust each other, and if they were not honest enough with each other then why should us the Zambian people trust them? This is a critical question to consider as we approach the general elections in a few months from now. Right now, it is extremely difficult for some of the alliance sympathisers to conclude as to who is really telling the truth in this saga. On the other hand, the issue of even trying to trust the PF government by the people is definitely out of the equation. This regime has not just lied to the people over and over again, but they have gone a step further and stolen everything from the poor without shame. Therefore, the burden of proof is now on the UPND alliance to restore the trust and confidence that the people once had in a possible working relationship among the political parties in the alliance.

In the final analysis, the words of Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) makes a compelling argument that in order for the game to change, Zambians should change the players. Perhaps the day that we change the political players, that is when the answer to the issue of truth being crucial to the future of our politics will be in the affirmative. I remain optimistic that our so-called leaders will bring honour to the name or title of politician, through espousing the values of honesty, integrity, transparency, decency, and truth telling at all times.

