Church will be tempted to compromise by politicians in 2021 – Bishop Phiri

CATHOLIC Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri says the Church is going to experience many tempting opportunities coming from politicians who wish to be elected to various political offices.

He said the Church should not be used as a political ground.

This is according to the 2021 Lenten Message in which Bishop Phiri has invited the faithful to pray for unity and tolerance in the Church.

In a message titled: “That we may be one through the Cross”, Bishop Phiri has articulated the importance of the Lenten season, the Year of unity and the August general election.

He said Lent helps Christians to move closer to God through prayer, repentance, reconciliation and conversion.

Bishop Phiri said the faithful must learn to pray for unity, love and peace.

“This year 2021 in our country is a special one in the sense that we are going to hold general elections for various political offices. The aspect of facing temptations will be very high. We are going to experience many tempting opportunities coming from the political figures who would wish to be elected to various political offices. We are going to be tempted in many ways, offers of luxury, pleasure, food, drink, power, money and many others which will be aimed at distracting our central focal point of Christian values and God,” Bishop Phiri warned. “We must realise that at the centre of all temptations, there is an act of pushing God aside because of our immediate human needs which we would wish to satisfy. Are we going to forgo our Christian belief and values in those trying moments? Let us once again imitate Jesus when that time comes.”

He invited the Church to pray earnestly for unity and tolerance during Lent.

“As we celebrate the year of unity in our diocese, I wish to invite you all to pray earnestly for unity and tolerance in the Church and even for our beloved country. Repeatedly, I have reiterated in my homilies at various celebrations in the diocese that the church is not a political ground,” stated Bishop Phiri. “Furthermore, evil things will come our way through these various temptations, which aim at our natural human instincts. We may fall prey to. Many a time we shall be tempted to compromise our Christian values with mediocrity.”