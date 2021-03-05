Create conducive environment for all political players, Bbabi urges PF

SINAZONGWE district UPND youth chairman George Bbabi has challenged the PF to prove its popularity by creating a conducive environment for all political players in the country to conduct their politics freely.

In an interview, Bbabi said only a government that has failed to deliver to the people’s expectations can fear competition from its opponents.

“Stop these schemes of wanting to trap UPND president Hakainde Hichilema. PF prove to us that you are popular by creating a conducive environment for all political players in the country to conduct their politics freely,” he urged.

Bbabi said democracy cannot flourish when there was no competition of ideas.

“Let people choose the best according to capabilities of political leaders. HH is just trying to help his country, leave him alone. If he is finished as you boast about daily that he is a loser, then why are you following him in all angles?” he wondered.

Bbabi said Zambians deserved a break and time to focus on how they would survive in a harsh economy not political gimmicks of threats and intimidation of opponents by the PF regime.

“As youths of Sinazongwe we are ready for change in August. We have suffered enough and our call to the PF regime is that leave our political messiah, HH alone,” said Bbabi. “If you have failed to deliver its your problem. Come August, our vote is on HH for president and Gift Sialubalo for Sinazongwe MP.”