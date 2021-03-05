Hardworking alone is useless; we need to give it life

By Edgar Nyanga (PhD)

“The way Africans work hard, we must be the richest world over”. I have appreciated the men and women that really work hard in Africa, Zambia in particular. Walking around any community, it will be well enough to appreciate, a lot of people work very hard in their different avenues of life. One particular example is those women who have been waking up as early as 03.00 AM to go into market places for their daily trading. One thing that is sure is that they continue to work so hard and yet few manage to graduate from such life. Another example is farmers who have been working hard for many years but never improve their lives. They continue working hard from morning to sunset and yet they remain in poverty. Fishermen are not an exception. It wouldn’t surprise you to find a fisherman who has been fishing for many years, yet they are still in the same poverty if not worse. Teachers, nurses, policemen and many other civil servants are seen to be working hard day in day out until they retire at the age of 55 years (now at 65) but life still remains the same from the day they started work; struggling after struggling. As a young boy, I remember how we spent our full day in the field cultivating the land and having a sound harvest, yet we continued being hit with hunger every year.

But one needs to answer certain questions such as: why is it that most of us never succeed in life even when we work very, very hard? Could it be that we have been cursed by our ancestors? Maybe witches hold us back? Or do we have too many responsibilities such that we fail to improve from one state to another? Maybe because we have extended families that we tend to look after at the expense of improving our lives? These and many questions have haunted me up until I took the journey to find out.

After so many researches on where we miss it, I decided to share some of the weightier matters that we sideline while we are working very hard in this article. Here are some as perceived by me.

We should not live for here and now. It is a common trend that no one wants to plant a tree to eat 20 to 30 years from now and yet everyone wants to enjoy the fruits planted by other people 20 or years ago. We all need to think of an investment which will blossom at a certain time in future. Creating a wealth generating ideas is known as investment. Most people only want to have enough for today and let tomorrow for itself…having to quote the bible that don’t worry about tomorrow but only enough for today. In this regard, people eat as if there is no tomorrow to the extent of wastage. We ought to appreciate that times change and things may fall to the negative side. This mind is for those who ask a question like…what if there is no business tomorrow?

We need to understand planning and budgeting. The challenge of not planning and making any budget is really a drawback even when we work hard. One can continue to work hard but if they don’t sit to plan and do the budgeting, they wouldn’t know whether they are making any profit or loss. Farmers (and many others) don’t have time to sit and calculate how much their profit is and then plan for the next season. Marketeers just wake up and begin trading all day on sunny or cold day throughout their lives. No matter how someone works hard, without planning and budgeting their labour is in vein.

We need to cut unnecessary expenditure, especially during the time we have made a bit of some money. Most people don’t consider how much profit they make, hence they misuse everything by buying without thinking. It is common for farmers at the time they sell their farm produce that they go and spend on things that they never planned for, forgetting that they will need farming inputs for the next season. We make sound and serious plans before the money is in our hands. One person told me that…you keep your advice to yourself while I spend my money the way I feel. Impulse buying has made our hard earned income to be wasted.

We need to be stubborn to external pressure. One philosopher said that it is difficult to be successful in Africa unless you become stubborn to family members. Being generous should have a limit. It is common in our community setup that once one seems to be doing well; he/she will have to carry all the burdens of the community, which helps to pull them down as they are unable to pull through. It is for this reason that no matter how much hardworking we do, we never improve our lives.

In conclusion, if we combine our hardworking with the shared points above, we shall be able to graduate from poverty to an acceptable standard of life. Otherwise, hardworking alone is very useless.

Prof. Edgar Nyanga, PhD. Agricultural Economics, PhD. Project Management, is a researcher, writer, consultant and academician with vast understanding in community development and project implementing. For comments, contact me on: 0975013630/ edgarnyanga754@gmail.com