Ndola pupil in critical condition after falling off moving train

AN 11-year-old grade six pupil is in a critical condition after falling off a moving Zambia Railways goods train in Ndola.

According to Copperbelt police commissioner Elias Chushi, the accident happened on Wednesday around 12:00 hours.

Chushi said Helper Chibuye, a pupil at Kaunga Primary School, sustained crushed hands and is admitted at Arthur Davison Hospital in Ndola.

“Police in Ndola received a report of a train incident in which an eleven-year-old grade six pupil at Kaunga Primary School, Chisamba Village in chief Chiwala’s area, Ndola district, has been admitted to Arthur Davison Hospital where he is nursing serious injuries after falling off a moving Zambia Railways goods train No. 421,’’ said Chushi. “Yesterday, Wednesday around 12:00 hours, Helper Chibuye was going home from school when he hitched a ride on the goods train, which was moving from north to south with a view to disembark at Chisamba Village, near his home located 2 km from the school. Unfortunately, he failed to cling on to the wagon and fell off on the railway and was run over by the train.”