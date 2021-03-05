Nelson Phiri gave orders to kill, reveals HRC report

FORMER Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri ordered the shooting to death of National Prosecutions Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda on December 23, 2020, the Human Rights Commission investigation has revealed.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Human Rights Commission (HRC) chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said the commission has since recommended Phiri’s arrest and prosecution.

The HRC also said statements from home affairs minister Stephen Kampongo and his Lusaka Province counterpart, Bowman Lusambo contributed to the arbitrary action by police, which resulted into the shooting to death of the duo.

Nsama and Kaunda were shot dead on the material day in cold blood when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was appearing at Force Headquarters for questioning.

Mwandenga said the HRC’s findings revealed that Phiri gave the orders to fire live bullets on citizens that would escort the opposition leader.

He said there was no justification for the police to use force and firearms to disperse an assembly of people who were peaceful and unarmed.

“The police command gave orders to, inter alia, fire live bullets. The Commission found that the orders given by the police command were directly linked to the indiscriminate use of live ammunition, the discharge of tear smoke, the display of warfare tactics and the excessive use of force by the police that was witnessed on the day of the shooting incident,” Mwandenga said. “Witnesses informed the Commission that former Lusaka Province commissioner of police, Mr Nelson Phiri, gave orders to police officers to fire at the people that had gathered. On the orders of the former Lusaka Province commissioner of police, police officers started firing gunshots and tear gas canisters indiscriminately. The officers on an armored police vehicle were the first to fire live gunshots before a sporadic gun fire ensued, leading to the shooting incident in which the two deceased men were caught up in the crossfire and killed in the process.”

And Mwandenga said although statements from Lusambo and Kampyongo incited police to use live ammunition, the duo could not be recommended for prosecution.

“A few days before the fatal shootings, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Stephen Kampyongo, MP issued a statement warning that no person or groups of persons would be allowed at or near the premises of the Zambia Police Service Headquarters where the opposition leader would appear for interviews,” Mwandenga added. “He warned that those who would defy the order would be met with police force. Lusaka Province minister, Hon Bowman Lusambo, MP specifically directed the Lusaka commissioner of police, Mr Nelson Phiri to deal with anyone who would offer solidarity to Mr Hichilema.”

Mwandenga cited a meeting where Lusambo specifically directed police to use force against unarmed citizens.

He stressed that according to the law, the use of firearms or obedience to superior orders would not be defence if the law enforcement officer or officers knew that an order to use force and firearms would result in the death or serious injury of a person.

“During the virtue 2020 4th Quarter Provincial Development Co-ordinating Committee (PDCC) meeting which he was chairing on 22nd December 2020, Mr Lusambo directed as follows: ‘Let me take this opportunity through you Permanent Secretary, to Lusaka Police Commissioner if he is here or if his representative is here, Mr Nelson Phiri, that tomorrow, I don’t want any noise in Lusaka Province or Lusaka District’,” Mwandenga recalled further. “’I have heard that there are some people who are planning to come to Lusaka, to offer solidarity to the suspect who has been called by the police. I want to urge you, and I direct you Commissioner of Police Lusaka Province that police have only called one person, they have only called one person, and we expect only one person to come alone. And if they want to come [and] bring confusion, you know your job very well, you know your job very well’.”

He said despite being denied access to the postmortem report, the HRC investigators visited the scene of the shooting and interviewed eye witnesses, relatives to the deceased persons as well as police authorities.

Mwandenga affirmed that findings from the Commission’s investigations revealed that police killed Nsama and Kaunda.

“The Commission also interviewed persons that witnessed the autopsy (postmortem) examination of the deceased persons which autopsy reports were not availed to the Commission at the time of carrying out the investigation despite a formal request to that effect,” he said. “The findings of the autopsy conducted on the remains of the deceased persons by a State pathologist confirmed that Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Mr Joseph Kaunda died from bullet wounds. The source of the fatal bullet was identified as a rifle firearm. It is the Commission’s opinion that the said firearm fired from West to East direction of Cabinet Office premises.”

He said evidence recorded from witnesses and the Commission’s own scene visit corroborated with the findings of the autopsy.

Mwandenga said the findings confirmed that police officers who were stationed near Cabinet Office fired the fatal bullets.

“It was observed that the bodies of the two deceased persons were found lying about ten metres apart and directly adjacent to each other near the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) offices, giving a strong likelihood that they were killed by one bullet. Mr. Nsama Nsama Chipyoka was shot whilst standing at the main entrance to LAFE Restaurant near the NPA offices, whereas Mr Joseph Kaunda was hit by the bullet as he was walking along the road separating LAFE Restaurant and NPA offices,” said Mwandenga. “According to the preliminary findings of the State pathologist, Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka was shot on his right side of the chest through the fourth (4th) rib and the bullet perforated the upper part of his heart then liver and lungs before coming out of the body through the area between the 7th and 8th ribs. No bullet was found in the body of Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka. It was concluded that the deceased died of injury to the vital organs caused by a sharp object that pierced the heart, the lungs and liver. He suspected that the affected organs were pierced by a bullet, and on closer examination concluded that a rifle was used.”

Mwandenga said on the other hand, Kaunda was shot on his head.

He said the bullet entered through the right part of his head just above the right ear and was found lodged on the left part of the head.

“On the part where the bullet was lodged, the skull had cracks and that resulted in traumatic shock that killed the victim. There was no other part of the body that had any injury that could cause death of the victim. The bullet found in the head of Mr Joseph Kaunda was deformed on its tail end,” Mwandenga said.

“From this, the doctor concluded that before the bullet went into the head of the deceased, it could have hit or passed through some object thereby reducing its power. Considering that the bodies of the two deceased persons lay about ten metres apart and directly adjacent to each other, there was a strong likelihood that the two victims were killed by one and the same bullet.”

Mwandenga said the commission observed that the indiscriminate use of force and live ammunition by the police was alarming.

He said there was no riot proclamation declared to warn the crowd to disperse prior to the use of force and live ammunition by the police.

“In view of its findings, the Commission makes inter alia the following recommendations: that former commissioner of police for Lusaka Province Mr Nelson Phiri must be jointly charged with the case of murder together with the subordinate police officer or police officers who took his orders to shoot Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Mr Joseph Kaunda,” said Mwandenga. “That the estates of the deceased be adequately compensated by the State. The Zambia Police Service should desist from the apparent criminalisation of the right to freedom of assembly and movement; and the Zambia Police Service should also desist from taking actions which are likely to result in the gross violation of human rights such as extra-judicial killing, arbitrary arrests and detentions and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of participants in assemblies whether lawful or not.”