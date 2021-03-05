The true measure of power is service – Bishop Mwamba

ANGLICAN priest Trevor Musonda Mwamba has announced interest to contest the UNIP presidency with a passionate call for peace, love and servant leadership.

Bishop Mwamba is a trained lawyer and priest.

Announcing his candidature at Pamodzi Hotel yesterday, Bishop Mwamba said God appoints people to fulfill common tasks of which peace was supreme.

He said with peace, even the smallest person could change the course of the future.

“How? Think of just being kind, a simple concept yet impactful. You can make the world a better place by ending suffering at the hands of war, hunger, human rights violations and injustice. It has the power to drastically improve our own wellbeing,” he said. “Kindness has that power as well as that of our families, acquaintances and strangers. The very acts of expressing kindness to one another makes us more empathetic of others’ suffering. We must be a kind nation and each one of us has that responsibility from God.”

Bishop Mwamba said every act of kindness expressed had a ripple effects spreading from person to person and touching generations.

He said kindness was positively contagious but people have to make it happen.

“A heart of kindness is peaceful, with power to transform chaos to order, despair to hope, war to peace. This is God’s dream which you and I as human beings must realise in our lives and nation,” he said. “We must all in this our believed country Zambia be willing, every person to play our roles as peacemakers first and foremost, not people who destroyed peace but people who make peace and then be peacekeepers. We must do so creating the kind of peace that makes life worth living; the kind that enables all Zambians and the nation to grow and to hope for a better future and to build a better life for all Zambians.”

Bishop Mwamba called on Zambians to build a more caring, compassionate, peaceful and loving Zambia for themselves and future generations.

“There is no place for vengeance and bitterness and strife. There is no place for that in the spirit of peace and in the presence of God,” he said.

He explained that in the context of his contest for the UNIP presidency, he saw it as a leader of God’s peace and in the spirit of servant leadership as Jesus taught and lived.

Bishop Mwamba prayed that Zambian leaders would begin to inculcate the spirit of true servanthood where the first must be the least and the greatest be the servant of all.

He said such values were what UNIP stood for since its founding over 61 years ago.

“Our founding fathers and mothers encapsulated this philosophy in the context of humanism. The focus was on enriching the welfare of all Zambians, One Zambia, One Nation by helping the least of God’s people,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba gave the parable of the last judgment where the Lord rewards the sheep with eternal rest because they gave food to the hungry, water to the thirsty; sheltered strangers, clothed the naked and visited the sick and those in prison as one that defines UNIP’s spirit.

Bishop Mwamba said the parable was telling Zambians that to be truly divine and human, they must love each other.

He noted that Dr Kenneth Kaunda stresses the love of God and loving people.

He said UNIP espoused moral leadership which was the basis for its zero tolerance for corruption.

“In short, our founding father and mothers had integrity at heart and we need that integrity in our lives, especially among our leaders,” he said.

He said a re-energised UNIP needs the vigour, creativity of Zambia’s young people and women to take up leadership positions.

He encouraged young people to come forward to take part in shaping the future.

Bishop Mwamba also called for a deliberate policy of empowerment of youths around the country.

Talking about himself, Bishop Mwamba said he never wanted to be a priest but a politician as the working of government fascinated him.

He studied law at the University of Zambia and trained as a priest at Oxford University.

He was ordained as a priest in London in 1984.

Bishop Mwamba said he was convinced that God directs every moment of human life.

He said pursuing a political path was not the end of his pastoral, episcopal journey, but was the same journey and calling.

“What I have learnt is that for me to be who I am, God had first to empty me of all that sense and desire for power, greed and all, it’s not there. Because the true measure of power is actually service, it’s to be a servant leader,” Bishop Mwamba said. “The calling on my life now is that with all humility, with all boldness, with all love and all compassion and humour and mercy and truth I should try, with God being my helper, to inspire His people to first know of His presence in their lives, to inspire them to know the gifts that God has given them and that they should use them for the good of God’s people and their country.”

Bishop Mwamba called for unity in the country, which he said was a very good ingredient of love and peace.

“Unity is the awareness that we are all one, we are all offspring of God, whether we are Christians, Moslems, Jews, Seikhs, Baha’i, Atheists, Africans…we are all children of God,” he said. “And this awareness that we are all children of God is very transformative. There is no superior race, there is no superior tribe, there is no super power…”

Bishop Mwamba said to create a new world of love, people must love.

“To create a new world of justice, you must be just; to create a world of peace, you must have peace; to create a world with…you must be without fear in your life; to create a world of diversity, you must value and celebrate diversity, to respect and understand other cultures, other ethnic groups…you must be humble,” he said “You always reflect outward what you are inward.”

Giving a vote of thanks, former Lusaka archbishop Telesphore Mpundu said it was a day of redemption.

He said there was no freedom of expression and association in Zambia.

He said those elected to govern the people must respect people’s liberties.