‘Denting the image of this hardworking government’

Edgar Lungu and his minions are highly desperate. And they don’t seem to realise that desperation is often behind poor decision making and impulses that lead to poor outcomes.
Edgar has been campaigning since 2016. But it is in the last one year or so that he has put his electoral vehicle in full swing employing violence, clamping on civil liberties, blocking his competitors from mobilising, and embarking on all manner of ‘empowerment’ schemes. These schemes have seen the dishing out of money in markets, churches, to chiefs and even at open rallies staged by his ministers and PF mobilisation leaders. They even dress village headmen in jackets before giving them bicycles!
But today Inonge Wina can tell Parliament that she would not be surprised that after investigations the purported PF cadres brandishing a lot of money actually belong to other opposition parties!
Inonge says the PF was distancing itself from the so-called PF cadres seen in several videos that had gone viral brandishing money.
“This is the more reason why the police have taken keen interest in the whole matter and have instituted investigations. I will not be surprised, Mr Speaker, to learn after investigations that some of these cadres masquerading as PF belong to other political parties, because they are like water melon (Green on the outside representing PF and Red inside representing UPND),” says Inonge. “They are merely brandishing money to dent the image of this hardworking government. So the police and the Drug Enforcement Commission are investigating this matter and they will inform the nation of the outcome at an appropriate time.”
How has it come to this? Is Inonge telling the nation truth? But when has PF told the truth, anyway?
Hardworking government – what hard work can PF boast of? Well they really have worked hard to enrich themselves. They have become overnight millionaires. They show off their mansions, automobiles, others can afford acquiring a helicopter, but can this amount to hard work for a people serving as national leaders?
Can one really even manage to utter the words hand working when your government has failed to secure for the common man a higher standard of living? In fact, PF has destroyed everything – socially, politically and economically! There’s no image to dent. PF is simply a nightmare – a record no one would refer to positively.
We really never thought the regime could sink so low as to start denying or distancing itself from its own cadres! But this is what happens when a regime poisons everything on its way. Today, save those directly eating and looting from this government, who can count on Edgar or Inonge’s word? You cannot trust him on anything other than his penchant for destructive politics. And Inonge is proving to be a good disciple in that theatre of politics!
The truth is they are desperate and in their desperation PF are alienating themselves with the people. You cannot go about flaunting monies, wealth illegally acquired, to the very citizens you have impoverished. Their antics have boomeranged!
We warned them not too long ago over money-based campaigns! About their evil deeds.
We warned Edgar and his minions that if they have any wisdom in them they will realise that money has not won anyone the presidency in Zambia. UNIP put in a lot of money in the 1991 elections and lost. Rupiah Banda put in a lot of money in the 2011 elections and lost. And no matter how much money Edgar puts in this year’s elections, it won’t save his party from defeat.
Edgar Lungu and his minions are highly desperate. And they don’t seem to realise that desperation is often behind poor decision making and impulses that lead to poor outcomes.
Edgar has been campaigning since 2016. But it is in the last one year or so that he has put his electoral vehicle in full swing employing violence, clamping on civil liberties, blocking his competitors from mobilising, and embarking on all manner of ‘empowerment’ schemes. These schemes have seen the dishing out of money in markets, churches, to chiefs and even at open rallies staged by his ministers and PF mobilisation leaders. They even dress village headmen in jackets before giving them bicycles!
But today Inonge Wina can tell Parliament that she would not be surprised that after investigations the purported PF cadres brandishing a lot of money actually belong to other opposition parties!
Inonge says the PF was distancing itself from the so-called PF cadres seen in several videos that had gone viral brandishing money.
“This is the more reason why the police have taken keen interest in the whole matter and have instituted investigations. I will not be surprised, Mr Speaker, to learn after investigations that some of these cadres masquerading as PF belong to other political parties, because they are like water melon (Green on the outside representing PF and Red inside representing UPND),” says Inonge. “They are merely brandishing money to dent the image of this hardworking government. So the police and the Drug Enforcement Commission are investigating this matter and they will inform the nation of the outcome at an appropriate time.”
How has it come to this? Is Inonge telling the nation truth? But when has PF told the truth, anyway?
Hardworking government – what hard work can PF boast of? Well they really have worked hard to enrich themselves. They have become overnight millionaires. They show off their mansions, automobiles, others can afford acquiring a helicopter, but can this amount to hard work for a people serving as national leaders?
Can one really even manage to utter the words hand working when your government has failed to secure for the common man a higher standard of living? In fact, PF has destroyed everything – socially, politically and economically! There’s no image to dent. PF is simply a nightmare – a record no one would refer to positively.
We really never thought the regime could sink so low as to start denying or distancing itself from its own cadres! But this is what happens when a regime poisons everything on its way. Today, save those directly eating and looting from this government, who can count on Edgar or Inonge’s word? You cannot trust him on anything other than his penchant for destructive politics. And Inonge is proving to be a good disciple in that theatre of politics!
The truth is they are desperate and in their desperation PF are alienating themselves with the people. You cannot go about flaunting monies, wealth illegally acquired, to the very citizens you have impoverished. Their antics have boomeranged!
We warned them not too long ago over money-based campaigns! About their evil deeds.
We warned Edgar and his minions that if they have any wisdom in them they will realise that money has not won anyone the presidency in Zambia. UNIP put in a lot of money in the 1991 elections and lost. Rupiah Banda put in a lot of money in the 2011 elections and lost. And no matter how much money Edgar puts in this year’s elections, it won’t save his party from defeat.