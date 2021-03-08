Diplomats are not babysitters, says Moyo

INDEPENDENCE and democracy came too early for us, says Joseph Moyo.

Reflecting on Jack Kalala’s questioning the silence of ‘powerful nations’ over President Edgar Lungu’s abuse of human rights in the country, Moyo founder and president of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) said diplomats are not babysitters.

“We expect powerful nations to babysit us, when we can’t even greet each other or speak to one another across the political aisle? If you can’t greet one another you say diplomats are silent! We fought these once colonizers of Africa saying we are mature enough and we want to craft our own destiny. We fought and they left, now they are back as diplomats and we cry to them to fund for our clean drinking water, fund our roads, the health sector, energy and even our own cultural identities. They put money for us to even appreciate our own culture,” he said. “We want them to fund our electoral systems and even dialogue! Let’s not embarrass ourselves. Let’s not turn them into babysitters of spoilt adults who are irresponsible, who set fire to their own houses and ask the same former colonial masters to give us fire tenders. We want them to babysit adults who even steal the same money they donate to our health sector – we abuse their funds! I think democracy and independence came too early for us. It’s a curse to our nations just like a gun given to a child who does not know how to use it.”

Moyo said the diplomats’ role is to ensure they strengthen bilateral relations.

However, Moyo said a lot needs to be done by Zambians in ensuring that everyone is accountable.

He said Zambians think powerful nations are a solution and not African nations because they are all in the same crisis of “irresponsibility to resolve internal problems.”

“We now have been turned into zombies. We can’t do anything apart from sending SOS (save our souls) distress messages. We want diplomats to help us meet and talk. We also fail to resolve election problems. These nations also have challenges due to COVID-19,” Moyo said.

He advised politicians to seek guidance from veteran diplomat Vernon Mwaanga on how to engage foreign diplomats.

Moyo however, suggested that traditional leaders and the clergy should be engaged to pacify Zambia’s political tensions.