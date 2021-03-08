DON’T SUPPRESS THINKERS…change is inevitable, says Hamukale

CHANGE is inevitable, don’t suppress dreamers and thinkers, Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale has urged government heads of departments.

And Southern Province permanent secretary Joyce Bwacha Nsamba has warned civil servants against engaging in partisan politics.

Addressing civil servants and the clergy at Victoria Hall during an introductory meeting for Nsamba also attended by Livingstone UPND member of parliament Mathews Jere, Hamukale said this was the right time to allow liberal and imaginative minds.

“Don’t suppress thinkers and dreamers. Don’t say that is not what we did in 2015. To you all heads of departments you should stimulate thinking,” he urged. “We really need to think big. Let’s have a very big view of the Livingstone economy. Don’t stifle thinkers, change is inevitable. Let’s find lasting solutions to the challenges we have in Zambia.” Hamukale said he was looking for dreamers and people willing to think amidst challenges.

“Don’t fear to dream. Don’t sink in routine,” he said.

Hamukale called for a change to the poor reading culture in the country.

He urged women to help Nsamba, a female permanent secretary, saying men would surely support her.

“Don’t go to her to gossip,” he said.

Hamukale also formed a committee of tourism oriented institutions to generate a position paper of how Livingstone can be revitalised after the COVID-19 shut down the sector which is the main economic stay of the city.

And Jere said Livingstone has not been spared by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Nsamba began her speech by giving out her curriculum vitae in the civil service spanning 28 years and starts with her as a secondary school teacher on the Copperbelt, rising to be a head teacher, member of the Teaching Service Commission, district administrative officer, district commissioner, to deputy permanent secretary and then permanent secretary.

“I am one of you. I am here to work and I will ask you to support me. As we go to August 12 [elections] don’t participate in politics. You were employed to give a service to the people of Livingstone. That is a timely warning. Even when we are enticed we should always say no. Let’s desist from politics,” said Nsamba.

Livingstone district commissioner Pascalina Musokotwane apologised for starting the meeting late.

The meeting that was scheduled for 09:30 hours but was later moved to 10:30 hours. But by 11:30 hours Hamukale and the permanent secretary had not yet arrived raising complaints amongst departmental heads and the clergy.

At 11:03 hours the master of ceremony Malvin Mukela, who is the public relations officer for Livingstone City Council, caused more murmurs of disapproval when he said: “The minister has come, they are just having a briefing (at the former provincial offices). The exciting part is that he has come.”

The minister and his entourage entered the hall at exactly 11:39 hours.