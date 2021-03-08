Lungu should order his ‘militia’ to stand down – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu should order his “militia” to stand down for guaranteed national security.

Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) president, spoke at a media briefing in Lusaka on Friday.

He said Zambia had enjoyed unbroken peace over the last 56 years and that such a record must not be taken for granted, but rather cherished by all peace-loving Zambians.

Kalaba said as the country prepares for elections in August, it was important that the government creates a level playing field that would further enhance peace and security.

He said the current situation was such that those in the government were busy looking for ways of provoking members of the opposition.

“Any President worth the title and the flag would be the first to condemn any form of violence, especially if that violence is being perpetrated by members of their party,” Kalaba said. “We would like to challenge President Lungu to command his militia cadres to stand down and also advise the police to take decisive action against any politician who is found guilty of political violence.”

Kalaba noted that the DP, as a peace-loving party, was keen to see all political players making a commitment to peaceful election campaigns.

“This should be led by those parties that are known to have violent cadres, e.g the PF. The police must also be given room to operate independently and professionally without any undue influence,” he said. “I would also like to call upon the electorates to exercise the power of the vote by making a conscious decision not to vote for any violent party.”

Kalaba implored would-be voters to demonstrate that it was not through violence or insults that elections were won but: “the message that you present to the electorates.”

“The electorate must demonstrate to the political players that they are looking to hear ideas and plans on how a party seeking to be voted into government or to remain in government will transform the nation and eradicate poverty,” said Kalaba. “The youths want to know if they will have a job upon finishing school. A parent would like to know if they will be able to afford to provide for their children and a retiree would like to know if they will access their pension upon ushering in the government of their choice.”