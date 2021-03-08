Women continue to suffer untold injustices, worse under the PF govt – Akafumba

THE PF is turning women into beggars and using them as song birds at party functions, says NDC president Josephs Akafumba.

And the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) issued by Achim Steiner, the programmes administrator, urged countries to break down the deep-seated historic, cultural, and socio-economic barriers that prevent women from taking their seat at the decision-making table to make sure that resources and power are more equitably distributed.

Congratulating women on their day which falls today, Akafumba said women must take up their rightful position and aspire for more leadership roles in all sectors.

“Women are our pride and aspiration for a united prosperous nation. However, they continue to suffer untold injustices – worse under the PF government,” he said. “They are made to queue up for funds, stolen funds that the PF is dishing out. They continue to get into hospitals that have no drugs, they have literally been turned into beggars and are only fit as song birds at PF functions.”

Akafumba added that most women have been made to trade on the streets due to the poor economy that the PF continues to ‘rape.’

“The PF is so happy to see a lot of women become professional marketeers. They don’t want them to assume tangible and sustainable statuses in society,” said Akafumba.

And Steiner said as countries and communities start to slowly recover from a devastating pandemic, there was a chance to finally end the exclusion and marginalisation of women and girls.

“Women must have the opportunity to play a full role in shaping the pivotal decisions being made right now as countries respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic – choices that will affect the wellbeing of people and the planet for generations to come,” he said. “To do this, we must break down the deep-seated historic, cultural, and socio-economic barriers that prevent women from taking their seat at the decision-making table to make sure that resources and power are more equitably distributed. For instance, across the world, women remain concentrated in the lowest paid jobs, many in extremely vulnerable forms of employment.”

Steiner said women are nearly twice as likely than men to lose their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Indeed, the pandemic will dramatically increase the poverty and widen the gap between men and women who live in poverty,” said Steiner.