Chisangano calls for conducive environment for women candidates

GWEMBE UPND member of parliament Malungo Chisangano has implored stakeholders in the electoral process to come up with an effective mechanism to make the political environment conducive for women candidates wishing to contest the August 12 elections.

Commemorating the International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, Chisangano said it does not make sense for men to continue intimidating women in politics when they belonged to the same political organisations.

“I want to implore stakeholders in the country such as the Church, political parties, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Electoral Commission of Zambia itself to sit down and come up with an effective mechanism that will enhance fair play on the ground,” he said. “We want a conducive political environment for women candidates wishing to run for office in the 12 August elections.”

Chisangano encouraged women to fight hard in order for them to make a change.

“As women, let’s not give up. As you can see just in Southern Province there are only three female MPs out of the total number of 18. Why can’t the number go up this time around? So I’m urging women to support their fellow women, to encourage them and not to pull them down,” she said. “Let them be supporters, let them be pillars for those women fighting to get up leadership. As women, let’s work together as a team towards the 12 August general elections for a better Zambia.”

Chisangano wondered why there was no respect among women when the men intimidating them were coming from all sectors of society.

“So we are one. It doesn’t make sense for these men to be intimidating us when we come from same political parties. So this time around let the men respect themselves and the community,” she said. “Campaigns come and go but what is important is to have issue-based campaigns. Give your message to the electorate, let the community judge for themselves. Let the community get the message in a nice and respectful manner. And then they will be able to choose, to say they want this person or that person. So the issue of intimidation, use of abusive language should be an issue of the past. We are in modern era. Let’s try to be modern.”

Chisangano challenged men to be issue based rather than hostile to women, saying it was not helpful especially that Zambia was also a Christian nation.

“We have got principles and values which we should follow which is One Zambia One Nation,” Chisangano said.

She said for women to get what they want, they needed to fight hard.

“Women need to be very strong and stay focused until the time they will be elected into office. The environment is not so conducive for women because we have a lot of men vying for political office, a lot of men who have got resources to do the campaign and even the language coming out from them towards women is not usually very good,” said Chisangano.