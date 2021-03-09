Don’t shun politics, let’s stand up and make a difference – Maramwidze

FOR many, Barbra Chekuda Maramwidze is better known for her role as Lute in Zambia’s popular drama series ‘Zuba’.

Lute is the talkative and augmentative wife of Zuba’s father, Mainza Moono.

Maramwidze is the Socialist Party’s adopted parliamentary candidate for Matero Constituency.

She says it is time for women and they should stand together.

The wife and mother of four is also an entrepreneur, a ZICA qualified accountant and an actress.

Maramwidze says she was at Matero’s St Monica from grade 4 to 7, then Kabulonga Girls from grade 8 to 9.

She later went to Lundazi Secondary Boarding School.

From 2001-2003, she did ATD (Accounting Technician Diploma) at the National Institute for Public Administration.

She also has a certificate in insurance from Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), a ZICA technician certificate and a ZICA diploma in accountancy.

Maramwidze says she does not expect her aspiring to become member of parliament to affect her acting career because being a member of parliament is not a profession.

“We have members of parliament who are medical practitioners, members of parliament who are teachers, members of parliament who are nurses, who are lawyers. I think being a member of parliament is being a representative in your community, in your constituency. That’s basically what you’re doing. So to say because I am an actor I need to stop acting and do this…no…” she says. “So I may be aspiring to be a member of parliament but that doesn’t take away from the fact that I am an artist. I am still an artist and I will always be an artist because that is a passion of mine. It’s something I do, something I love to do and that’s what it is; so I don’t expect it to affect my acting career at all because even as I stand and rally for my people, for my community, for my constituency, I still remain an actor, an artist. So I don’t expect it to change or alter it in any way.”

She says everybody’s profession should be respected the same way Parliament has different professions.

Maramwidze says acting is a profession and it feeds her.

“It is my livelihood. It is my source of livelihood. I don’t expect the route I have taken to affect my acting career in any way,” she stresses.

She says people will always talk.

“The response…I don’t even know how to put it. For me, the main thing is well, a lot of people did not expect it. I think it hit the media by surprise and there were just shock waves because a lot of people were like ‘what!’ ‘really! And there have been a lot of responses, a lot of mixed feelings but I think overall the response has been positive. People are saying go for it,” she says. “People who understand that being an actor is just the same as being a teacher; that vying for a parliamentary seat does not take away the fact that that’s what I do. Though I have had a couple of comments. I laughed, I actually laughed my head off reading some of the comments that were on Mwebantu where someone just comes and says ‘she thinks just because she is famous, just because she is on TV, she can win votes. Of course, I am not stupid, I know fame cannot win an election.”

Maramwidze, however, says aside from the fame, it was also a fact that she comes from Matero, lives in Matero, has worked in Matero and grew up in Matero.

She says she is affected by issues in the constituency.

“So fame has got nothing to do with it. Others were saying how is she going to go and articulate herself? How is she going to speak in Parliament because she can’t speak? Others were asking about my levels of education because it’s sad that people think what they see on TV is exactly who I am. It’s sad that they don’t know that it’s just a character I play. It’s got nothing to do with who I am as a human being,” he says. “That’s an independent character that was created for that specific purpose. So if they believe it then that means I am doing it well. But anyway there have been a lot of mixed feelings and all in all, I think the response has been quite positive.”

She says she joined the Socialist Party because she wants to contribute to the country’s much-needed development.

“I am tired of complaining about issues and I have decided to stand up and be a part of the change and contribute towards the much-needed change,” she explains.

Maramwidze says people should not shun politics.

“No one will come to fight for you, for us. Only we can make that change and difference. Let us not shun politics, let us stand up and make a difference, bring justice, equity and peace to ourselves,” she says. “No one feels the pain more than we do, the hunger more than we do, the anguish more than we do, and all the other struggles. Let us not just be complainants. The Socialist Party has given us a platform to be heard. Let us grab this opportunity and be counted, and be heard. Now is the time.”

Maramwidze says the key pressing issues in Matero include sanitation, lack of water, bad road infrastructure, lack of proper drainages, blocked sewers, multiple leakages leading to unpleasant odours, and high levels of unemployment among young people.

She stresses that there are many educated and qualified youths roaming the streets, seeking employment.

Maramwidze says the Socialist Party has a comprehensive manifesto that gives guidance on how the challenges in the constituency and across the country will be addressed.

“The Socialist Party’s key programmes include education, health and agriculture. The manifesto also addresses issues of sanitation, water, infrastructure and housing. The challenges in my constituency and how we seek to address these challenges will be aligned to the Socialist Party’s programmes,” she says. “The Socialist Party equally has a clear job strategy that is in line with the three key programme areas: health, education and agriculture.”

Maramwidze says the time has come for change.

“It’s about time we changed the way we live, the way we think, and the way we vote. And for once, let’s say no to oppression, no to exploitation. I know that it is intimidating to be in the opposition party, the power imbalances, the brutality we experience, but time has come for us to be exceptionally brave; no one can change these things for us,” she says. “We have tried everything else and we have gotten worse. Time has come to put us first, us the poor, the toiling masses, and workers. That is what socialism is about. Putting ourselves first.”

To all the female voters, Maramwidze says it is the time for women now.

“Let us for once stand together and support each other, our fellow females. As women, we have a God-given gift of nurturing and when you give power to the women, you are guaranteed that they will put the interests of the children, the mothers, men and their fellow women first. Womenfolk, let us stand together, this is our time. How can we allow to be oppressed when we form the larger part of the society?” she asks.

Maramwidze says people should vote for her and the Socialist Party because by voting for the revolutionary movement, the people of Matero are putting themselves first, advancing their interests first for a better constituency.

“By voting for me, the people of Matero are choosing to govern themselves and to better their lives and those of their children,” says Maramwidze.

And Maramwidze says cyber bullying is just disgusting.

She says she has always hated bullies because what they do is also an act of cowardice.

“These are people who are weak themselves. I think it’s disgusting to say the least. That’s my take on cyber bullying; I just hate bullying. It is a cancer. It should not be accepted. No one should be discriminated against,” she says.

Maramwidze says she had noted bullying against her but at the end of it all, everyone comes out triumphantly.

“I know at the back of my mind that bullies are just small minded people who are just cowards and that gives me comfort to know that they don’t have the guts to stand up for what is right and they would rather just hide in rooms, in corners and bully people on the internet. It is just disgusting. Any form of bullying is unacceptable. It should not be condoned. They are weak. They hide behind smartphones and laptops,” she says

She says she is glad that the Socialist Party has taken everyone into consideration.

Maramwidze says there are marketeers who were vying for seats.

“I think it is only right that we give them a chance because so what if you are a marketeer? That’s how you earn your living and who said a marketeer cannot go to Parliament? In fact, a marketeer can go and express themselves better. They can stand for the people because they understand…they understand the issues on the ground other than someone who will come from I don’t know where and come and stand as a member of parliament in your constituency, someone who doesn’t even know what you go through, someone who doesn’t understand the struggle,” she says.

“I am really glad and kudos to the Socialist Party for recognising and lifting the womenfolk up and not discriminating against anybody because of what they do in society or whatever. They contribute to the economy. They pay tax … if anybody can bring the necessary change… kudos to the Socialist Party for recognising traders, artistes. It doesn’t matter who you are.”