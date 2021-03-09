Effective management of weeds

[By Admore Nyaguze]

Though we had thoroughly covered this topic on weeds late last year, I will repeat the presentation this time because some farmers are preparing for wheat, barley and potatoes as well as vegetables planting. A colleague, Admore Nyaguze who is an agronomist, a weed ecology and management specialist asked that he could contribute towards this column. You can get hold of him on his email; admore_nyaguze@icloud.com.

Weed Management

It is that time of the year when generally most farmers experience serious weed challenges, as most agroecological regions of Zambia are experiencing some extremely good rains and some elevated heat units. These are ideal conditions for the weeds to thrive and compete heavily with the crops. Naturally, weeds have an inherent capability to outcompete the arable crops. Management of weeds becomes a crucial farm management tool in the yield equation.

In crop production, a weed is an undesirable plant which interferes with crop production activities. It has been proven scientifically that weeds compete with crops for sunlight, water, nutrients and space. In addition, they harbour pests and diseases. Furthermore, they destroy native habitats. If left uncontrolled, weeds can significantly result in total (100 per cent) yield loss in some instances. Weed management becomes, therefore, key as a farm management tool at farm level to maximise yield potential of the crops.

My tip for farmers during this rainy season is to make sure that there is correct identification of the weeds which pose a challenge in our fields, and this makes it super easy to identify the suitable herbicide solution once the weeds have been correctly identified and recorded.

Weed Ecology

Firstly, farmers need to know the weed characteristics and the classification before embarking on the weed management strategies. Furthermore, this helps in understanding the population dynamics, habitat, growth lifecycle and seed type. This will help the farmer logically develop the right strategies to manage the weeds. This cannot be stressed enough before embarking on the use of weed management programs that depend on which weed control method can be used.

Weed Seedbank

This is basically the reserve of viable seeds on the soil surface and soil profile. The farmer can see the spectrum once they have emerged and this is the starting point. Weed species respond to different control methods so correct identification becomes very crucial. The farmer can even go further to calculate density of the weeds. As earlier mentioned, this is the time to check thoroughly on the weed spectrum and density, this information can be used to discuss with agro-chemical companies for recommendation of the most suitable herbicide solution to target the identified weeds. From a country regulatory standpoint, a herbicide label should specify the susceptible weed range controlled and the correct timing of application. It is highly recommended to make sure that the herbicide label lists the weed species the farmer intends to control. When choosing the herbicide program farmers should be cognizant of the fact that there are branded-original chemistry products and generic- post patent chemistry products. Both products are at the farmers’ disposal and it’s very crucial to consider the cost-benefit ratio when deciding the herbicide program to be implemented. Personally, I would recommend the farmer to invest in branded products from reputable manufacturers, which give the farmer a higher return on investment. This is emanating from the argument that weeds compete for the sunlight, water, nutrients and space and as a result they compromise on the yield. Therefore, a good weed management program with the right solution will obviously mean the farmer has a yield jackpot.

Herbicides

Herbicides are widely used by farmers to manage the weed pressure and they become an integral part in any weed control system. Depending on the farm size and resources, some farmers manage weeds manually while others use the chemical control methods. Herbicides have far much better results than the mechanical weed control. Farmers are urged to use correct application methods and at the recommended dose rates to maximise use of herbicide modes of action. The main objective of the herbicide management program is to put weeds under control long enough for the crop to get established.

Safe use of agrochemicals

In handling agro-chemicals it is recommended to always read the label instructions. In addition, crop protection products must be handled safely without risk to human beings, livestock and wildlife. This is just a fundamental basic approach to safety at farm level.

Conclusion

Weeds being a constraint to crop production result in significant yield losses. Successful weed management requires good identification of weed species, selection of effective weed management strategy and monitoring the results over time. I urge the farmers to keep a record of the weed species as this is the right time to do so when the conditions are ideal for the weeds to thrive. There is a necessity to guard our yields so that there is some food security guaranteed as we desperately need to maximize our yields to feed our nation and to sell.

This article was contributed by Admore Nyaguze (admore_nyaguze@icloud.com) but the column is authored by Felix Tembo, an Agribusiness Development Consultant. ftembo2001@gmail.com