Is Moonga asking judges to manipulate Constitution, asks Chanda

LUSAKA resident Kawimbe Chanda has reminded Paul Moonga that presidential eligibility is a constitutional matter which does not need any judge to be bribed for.

On Friday last week, the Lusaka Province PF chairman accused the opposition of assembling a team of what he termed expensive lawyers to petition President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility after filing his nomination papers for the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

Moonga also accused the opposition of planning to pay Constitutional Court judges to rule in their favour.

“By last year October, they (opposition) put a consortium of lawyers together waiting to go and petition the eligibility of our president once he files his nomination. May be, you have misunderstood me,” he said. “Our colleagues, the opposition political parties, with the alliance, with our whole intelligence report we have ourselves as a province and the whole entire country; instead of spending their time and energy mobilising their party members who would be their voters, they’re busy mobilising the most expensive lawyers who can go to court after we’ve filed our nomination for 12th of August. They’re putting up the following day, they’ll be in the courts of law fighting our president [that] he’s not eligible to stand. What a shame!’’

Moonga, who constantly referred to the Malawian 2019 presidential election that was nullified in favour of the opposition, warned judges that the PF was watching them.

He further questioned the credibility of the Malawian judiciary.

“With those lessons from Malawi which I think the opposition are leaning on, we may go the Malawi way. They may try to buy some, but not all judges can be the same. Believing they may buy a few judges to nullify the credibility of our candidate, that’s their focus,” said Moonga. “So, [instead of putting] money to grow the party, they’re busy putting on money to see whom they can corrupt; a judge to nullify our president. We are very much alive, we’re aware and we are watching all the judges in Zambia. Kindly, don’t fall prey to these monsters who have no known manifesto for this country. Don’t fall prey to these monsters who have no agenda for Zambia, whose agenda is simply to become President of Zambia at any cost. This, members of the press, my office, has this message.”

Commenting on Moonga’s claim, Chanda reminded him that judges did not need to be bribed for them to interpret the law correctly.

“Judges are not above the Republican Constitution and cannot manipulate it in anyway. Paul Moonga must be reminded that the Republican Constitution is the supreme law of the land that governs us and it must be respected and adhered to at all costs,” he said. “Edgar Lungu, just like his predecessor Frederick Chiluba (MHSRIP), is ineligible to stand for a third term. Is Paul Moonga urging the judges to manipulate the Constitution?”

Chanda reminded Moonga that the Constitution belonged to all Zambians and not just the PF.

“Paul Moonga’s terribly dangerous sentiments should be censured in the strongest possible terms.

Lungu’s eligibility is a constitutional matter, any patriotic lawyer may not even need to be paid by anyone,” said Chanda. “The Constitution at stake is a Republican one and does not belong to opposition parties or the PF. In the case of Malawian judges, it was reported that Tpex was used by the Malawi Electoral Commission to manipulate figures. So, it was a combined effort from the citizens, judiciary and the professional army whose loyalty and patriotism are to their country and not to any individual. That individual was removed and the country is quiet, with no civil war; and that is how it should be.”