Majority women are bearing the brunt of our broken system – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says there is need for society to recognise women who are still struggling to make ends meet.

In his message on the International Women’s Day which was commemorated yesterday, Hichilema said although a few have made it, the majority women were still struggling.

“While we applaud the women who have broken glass ceilings and fought through gender bias, we must acknowledge the majority of our women who remain at the bottom and bear the brunt of our broken system. It is these women we would like to recognise today,” he said. “We pay tribute to the women who search and walk for miles to ensure their families have the minimum 22 litres of water needed to survive. We salute the women who sleep on cold floors at bedsides caring for their loved ones because our health system does not provide patient care. We acknowledge the resilience of women who wake up at the crack of dawn with babies on the back to plough the fields or sell their wares on hazardous streets for daily bread. They endure all these and many other hardships without complaint.”

He also bemoaned the extra burden COVID-19 has put on women

“This day, March 8, commemorates women’s achievements and raises awareness of their everyday struggles to achieve an equal future.

This year, the theme focuses on COVID -19, which burdens all people, especially women, whose key role in families and society places the extra burden of care on them,” said Hichilema. “As we celebrate this day in Zambia, we must reflect on what it means for Zambian women. On this International Women’s Day, we want to thank all the women and pray for God’s blessings upon your lives.”