M’MEMBE BEGS LUNGU…turn your back on this ugly 3RD Term bid, barbarism

FRED M’membe says it is clear that President Edgar Lungu and the PF are trying to impose themselves on people at whatever cost.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president feels that President Lungu’s behaviour amounts to barbarism.

He warns that forcing oneself on people results in miserable ending.

“President Lungu is not only trying to impose himself as a presidential candidate when the Constitution clearly doesn’t allow a third term of office, but he has also made it impossible for his competitors to politically mobilise,” he said in a statement. “It’s very clear that President Edgar Lungu and his disciples are trying to impose their will on all of us. They are trying to keep themselves in power at any cost. They have made it impossible for this country to have free and fair elections this year. It’s understandable that honest people should be victimised, repressed and humiliated in a Republic where a criminal, cruel, intolerant and tyrannical gang is in power.”

He has advised President Lungu to understand that old tactics cannot work these days where “the social furniture of modern society is so complicated and fragile that it cannot support the Jackboot”.

Dr M’membe said if President Lungu and team have not realised that then they have not learnt anything.

“We cannot run the processes of modern society by attempting to impose our will upon others by all sorts of crooked, corrupt and repressive schemes. If they have not learned that they have learned nothing,” Dr M’membe added. “Whatever might be their motivation to seek a third term at any cost, there’s no doubt about its imbecility. I beg President Lungu and his disciples to turn their backs on this most ugly way of seeking to perpetuate their hold on power and realise that if they are to live in this country and be regarded as decent people deserving the respect of others, they have to act up to different standards than the one they have been following.”

He advised President Lungu to desist from what he termed barbarism.

“These are methods of barbarism. If these are not methods of barbarism, what methods does barbarism employ?” asked Dr M’membe.