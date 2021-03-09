Never underestimate the power of a woman – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he very proud of the successes that many Zambian women have made, both at personal and national level.

Addressing women yesterday, President Lungu paid gratitude to all Zambian women for their role in keeping families together, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indeed, never underestimate the power of a woman,” President Lungu said in his virtual address from State House.

He said he and first lady Esther were proud to join the women that gathered at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in celebrating the 2021 International Women’s Day under the theme, “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

He said the theme celebrates the tremendous efforts being made by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that this year’s theme was also aligned with the priority theme of the 65th session of the commission on the status of women entitled “Women’s full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

“Not long ago, I was congratulating the effort made by a young Zambian pilot, Thokozile Muwamba, who just completed a 485-kilometre walk from Lusaka to Livingstone in her effort to fight cyber-bullying. That is the positive change we long for. That is the spirit of Mama Julia Chikamoneka, Mama Betty Chilunga, Mama Mary Fulano, and Mama Chibesa Kankasa, all great women of the feedom struggle,” he said. “Presently, there are other women excelling in peace-keeping, in engineering, in medicine, in teaching, in politics, in farming, in business and their effort may not be acclaimed, but I know they are there. I commend you. That woman in Mandevu township, keeping orphaned children and making ends meet through selling groundnuts and maize cobs, my heart goes out to you. I applaud your spirit.”

And President Lungu noted that women and girls continue to carry the burden of care giving in times of disease outbreaks and calamity.

He said globally, the majority of countries that had been more successful in stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic, and responding to its health and broader socio-economic impacts, were headed by women.

“The United Nations has highlighted examples of seven women heads of government who have done well in the fight against COVID-19 namely, Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, New Zealand and Slovakia,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu also noted that the family was the core unit contributing heavily to his government’s efforts in addressing the development agenda, which could not be achieved without the key role women play in keeping the families together.

“Women, are the change agents orienting other women and girls to aim high, to dream and aspire for leadership positions, to know that they are part of the development process able to take up any vocation, political and profession they so desire without feeling intimidated,” he said. “I now challenge the men to join forces with the women who have been in the forefront of ensuring that the rights, capabilities and responsibilities of all the family members are respected and reinforced. Let us all play a role in instilling good behaviour in our children for them to grow into being responsible adults in the future.”

President Lungu said despite government efforts to promote gender equality, he was saddened by the fact that women continue to experience social barriers to participate in leadership and decision-making.

“We need to uphold women’s rights and fully leverage the potential of women leadership in our efforts to achieve our set development agenda,” he said.

President Lungu announced that his government, through the Ministry of Gender, would continue to coordinate the implementation of various gender mainstreaming and empowerment interventions to ensure promotion and protection women and girls’ rights.

He said by promoting gender equality and participation of women and girls, his government’s aim was to enhance the ability of women to participate as leaders at various levels.

President Lungu pointed to an number of programmes to support the empowerment of women and girls, such as the 50:50 land allocation policy being implemented by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; and the agricultural development and value chain enhancement programme, among others.

“Further, my government with support from the World Bank and the governments of India, Brazil and South Africa is implementing programmes that promote girls’ and women’s education through provision of scholarships to vulnerable women and girls, including child marriage survivors,” President Lungu said. “We are also implementing programmes to fight sexual and gender based violence, supported by the European Union and the United Nations joint programme on gender based violence with support from Ireland and Sweden.”

He urged people to appreciate the leadership role that women play in the country’s development process.

“My government commits to continue working together with our cooperating partners, other stakeholders in uplifting the status of women and girls and enhancing their participation in the development of our country,” said President Lungu.