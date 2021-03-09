PLEA FOR TOKYO BOUND BOXERS

WITH 135 days to the Tokyo Olympics, three Zambian boxers namely Patrick Chinyemba, Evaristo Mulenga and Stephen Zimba are among the athletes the nation will be relying on for medals.

In February last year, Zambia only sent a team of three to Dakar athletics tournament in Senegal, aged between 19 and 20, and they all qualified for the Olympics.

However, chances of the three boxers repeating the prowess they showed last year are far-fetched as their preparations for the showpiece have not been up to standard due to seemingly financial constraints.

Boxing administrator Christopher Malunga has also raised concerns over the boxers’ preparation for the Olympic games.

Malunga, who is also Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions manager, has wondered what is being done to drill the boxers in readiness for the tournament.

“We are all excited that three boxers named Chinyemba, Zimba and Mulenga qualified to the Olympic games. We are also excited that they are highly rated by AIBA,” he said. “In short AIBA has alerted all the boxers globally who are in the same weight with our boxers to prepare adequately against the dangers of facing our boxers. Our boxers are under a spotlight globally [but] what are we doing to make sure that our boxers get medals at the Olympic games?”

Malunga wondered what the boxers were still doing in the country when others were camped outside their home countries.

He has since appealed to the Zambia Boxing Federation to identify stakeholders that could help in preparing the boxers.

“The club where the boxers come from did their part, the technical team headed by Wisdom Mudenda did their part too. And the boxers performed well and qualified to the Olympic games. It’s very sad that the boxers and the technical team are still in Zambia instead of being camped abroad preparing for the Olympic games,” said Malunga. “My appeal to Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) is simple. Can you please approach National Sports Council of Zambia including the Ministry of Sport to camp our boxers abroad, because we are behind in terms of preparations. Look at the women soccer national team which has qualified to the Olympic games on ow they are preparing for the games. They have been playing friendly games. But our boxers, from the time they qualified, how many international tournaments have they participated in?”

When contacted, ZBF general secretary Bright Chomba said the federation, government and the National Olympics Committee of Zambia have not put a blind eye on the three boxers.

“You know, at times when you are doing certain things, there is information for the public, there is information for government, information for the athletes. So, we cannot announce day-to-day activities of administration,” he said. “Most of these are in our federation, some of them are not even very active in terms of attending tournaments and so on. But they talk about things that we have already done and show an impression on social media that we are doing nothing. But a lot of people in the clubs know because we have a channel of communication.’’

Chomba said the government was still preparing for the boxers’ camping.

“The government is actually very serious about the three boxers, even in this second camping they are very involved together with National Olympic Committee. They are doing a lot. The camping has been facilitated by the NOCZ through the International Olympic. All the logistics at OYDC, the three boxers at OYDC are being well attended to – medicals, food all is there,” said Chomba.

“In short, for now we are doing what we can in view of the COVID-19 situation. Even going outside the country, we are also very cognizant. And that is what we want, especially now we want to make arrangements with European countries. Cuba was best and that’s where the coach wanted but due to COVID-19 some countries that went there were quarantined and never even did the trainings. But we are doing something for these boys.”