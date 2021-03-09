Recruiting 1,200 teachers insignificant, a recipe for social confusion – NAQEZ

NATIONAL Action for Quality Education says the decision by government to only recruit 1,200 teachers will cause social stampede.

NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa notes that recruiting only 1,200 teachers is rather insignificant, insensitive and a clear recipe for social confusion.

He said this is a mockery because the government has failed to recruit teachers in the last two years.

“As National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ), we find plans by the Ministry of General Education and the Teaching Service Commission to recruit only 1,200 teachers rather insignificant, insensitive and a clear recipe for social confusion. After failing to recruit new teachers for the past two years and having more than 60,000 trained but unemployed teachers in our streets, NAQEZ expected government to recruit more than 6,000 teachers in 2021.With a national shortage of more than 45,000 teachers, recruiting 1,200 teachers is unbelievably too puzzling. This roughly translates into posting about 10 new teachers to each district,” Chansa said. “If the recruitment of 1,200 teachers goes ahead as announced by the Minister of General Education, we fear that the undertaking will attract corruption, nepotism and other unconventional recruitment methods. This can be avoided by increasing the number to be employed.”

He wondered how the 1,200 teachers would be selected.

“Instead of helping matters in the education sector, we foresee the exercise of recruiting only 1,200 out of over 60,000 unemployed trained teachers causing social stampede among these agonising unemployed citizens,” Chansa said. “We even wonder how the 1,200 teachers will be selected and how government will face those who will not be picked but have been waiting to be recruited for more than six years.”

He noted that some trained teachers were almost reaching retirement age without getting employed.

“We have information that some of these trained teachers are even about to reach the age that would make them unemployable in government. We humbly appeal to the Ministry of Finance to increase funding to this exercise. Our long-standing belief is that our country shall never have quality education and national development without adequate and motivated teachers in schools,” said Chansa. “Increasing the number of teachers to be employed this year from 1,200 to 10,000, for example, will show how committed our government is to creating more jobs for Zambians.”