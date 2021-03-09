Stand up now for freedom, justice – Lungu

UPND founding member Joseph Lungu has warned those being used by the PF against fellow citizens that they are equally victims of the evil system they are supporting.

In his reflection titled: ‘Psychology of vote buying and influence over State machinery’, Lungu asks what benefits they have acquired after being used.

He furthers asked if such people are living in a different economy from the one PF has destroyed.

“The questions are simple: is your life better than it was six years ago before [President Edgar] Lungu’s first inauguration? Is the life of all or any of your family members better than it was six years ago?” he asks. “If the answer to any of these questions is no, then it is your duty to stand up for the truth; to stand up for justice and to stand up for the freedom that our forefathers fought for in 1964.”

Lungu said those being used against fellow citizens should open their eyes and stand against such abuse.

“If you have relatives who are being swayed by donations of ill-gotten gains of money that has already been stolen from them; if you have relatives working in state machinery that are turning those pieces of machinery against you and other citizens that it is supposed to protect, then it is time to speak now,” he said. “It is up to you to decide how you decide to stand up for the freedoms, but at the very least, try to open up the eyes of your loved ones who are being used by those who have no intention but to serve themselves and point them in the direction of the truth.”

Lungu said evil does not spare anyone, including those who avail themselves as instruments of oppression.

“It is either that those operating State machinery and all of us in fact stand up now for freedom, justice, accountability and democracy or resign an entire generation to a fate of destruction that awaits us for failing to stand up for what is good and what is right,” said Lungu. “The evil we have been experiencing spares no prisoners. Every Zambian is considered disposable, and if we refuse to wake up now, we will have to contend with a much harsher awakening later on that we become incapacitated to the point of virtual enslavement, indoctrinated as unwitting agents of evil.”