Who is to blame for the public’s low confidence in the police?

Edgar Lungu says “the public confidence in the police service is low, and it is up to the police, themselves, to regain that confidence by their actions. To this end, there is urgent need for the police service to address these public concerns if the people of Zambia are to regain confidence in them”.
It’s true public confidence in the police is at its lowest. Why? It’s because of Edgar and Stephen Kampyongo’s abuse of the police.
Edgar is said to be the Commander-In-Chief of the police. And Kampyongo has boasted that whenever we see the police command take any action it’s him behind it. Indeed, Edgar and Kampyongo have abused the police to brutalise their political opponents and other dissenting citizens. Their abuse of the police is something that has led to the deaths of innocent citizens. They have blood on their hands.
And their abuse of the police is something that is even acknowledged by the Human Rights Commission. Last week, the Human Rights Commission observed that police officers, as agents of the state, have engaged in violation of the right to life which amounts to extrajudicial killing.
The Human Rights Commission has clearly pointed out that there has been blatant violation of the right to freedom of assembly by the police.
The Human Rights Commission also observed that the use of excessive force by the police in the name of maintaining law and order violated the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of assembly and was inconsistent with the constitutional mandate of the Zambia Police Service of upholding the Bill of Rights as enshrined under Article 193 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Zambia [Amendment] Act No. 2 of 2016.
According to the Human Rights Commission, the desire by this regime of Edgar to suppress the right to freedom of assembly for individuals holding different views, especially the opposition parties that seem to offer effective competition is the root cause of a growing pattern of extrajudicial killings and other acts of gross human rights violations and must stop.
“Zambia is a constitutional multi-party democracy and pluralistic society in which various interest groups should have space to participate in the governance of the country within the provisions of the law,” observed the Human Rights Commission. “As the country counts down to 2021 general elections and beyond, the Commission expects that the right to freedom of assembly and its interdependent rights of association, expression and movement will be guaranteed by the state. The Zambia Police Service should desist from the apparent criminalisation of the right to freedom of assembly and movement; and should also desist from taking actions which are likely to result in the gross violation of human rights such as extra-judicial killing, arbitrary arrests and detentions and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of participants in assemblies whether lawful or not.”
So, who is to blame for the public’s low confidence in the police? It’s Edgar and his minions.
